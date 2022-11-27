ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

thelaurelofasheville.com

Donate to Mountain Projects Holiday Emergency Fund Campaign, Help Change Lives

Mountain Projects, a Community Action Agency (CAA) headquartered in Waynesville, has launched its Holiday Emergency Fund Campaign. Mostly focused in Haywood and Jackson counties with some involvement further west, the organization operates 21 programs, from affordable housing and Head Start for young children to resource support and public transportation for seniors. “Our programs change lives for the better, embody the spirit of hope and community, and make our communities better places to live,” says Mountain Projects executive director Patsy Davis.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Christmas tours offered at historic North Carolina farm

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Historic Johnson Farm in Hendersonville will be hosting a number of Christmas tours throughout December. Candlelight Christmas tours will be held on Dec. 2 and 3. Five tours will be offered each evening, at 5:00, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8:00 p.m. Visitors will take part in a guided tour of the decorated 1880 farmhouse, visit with the Heritage Weavers and Fiber Artists, listen to live music by local students, and partake in hot cocoa and cookies.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Bryson City Hosts New Smoky Mountain Christmas Light Spectacular

Home to the famous Great Smoky Mountains Railroad Polar Express train excursion, Bryson City has now added a new holiday attraction for visitors to enjoy in 2022 — the Smoky Mountain Christmas Light Spectacular. Guaranteed to ignite the holiday spirit, the event is a holiday drive-thru light show set to holiday music and including custom-built light displays, drive-through tunnels and holiday scenes to delight young and old alike.
BRYSON CITY, NC
WLOS.com

Grab some food from Farm Burger and help support Irene Wortham Center

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Want to participate in Giving Tuesday? It’s as easy as ordering a burger. Several local businesses and nonprofits, including Farm Burger and the Irene Wortham Center, are participating in Giving Tuesday. Farm Burger is supporting the Irene Wortham Center by donating 10 percent of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Here are some of the best options for holiday cocktails at home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Move over, hard seltzers. Now, you can enjoy ready-made cocktails — like old fashioneds, cosmos and mojitos — from a can. Consumer Reports’ experts had the tough job of tasting some of the more popular brands to see if they’re worth a try for the holiday season and beyond. And, if you’re up to making your own, CR shares the best cocktail shakers for those who prefer the “old-fashioned” way.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

High Peaks Leads Lake James Stroll Dec. 15

Join the NC High Peaks Trail Association on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a pleasant hike at Lake James near Marion. The jaunt will feature visits to three historic cemeteries in the park. The approximately 4-mile hike is rated as easy to moderate as it will mostly follow level, graded trails...
MARION, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Christmas Celebrations Abound in Waynesville

The Christmas Tree Lighting at the Waynesville Police Department kicks off the holiday season on Friday, December 2, at 5 p.m. The event will include a musical performance featuring Voices in the Laurel, Longs Chapel Chime and the Handbell Choir. Art After Dark takes place on Main Street on the same evening from 6–9 p.m. “The spirit of Christmas is always present in downtown Waynesville,” says Teresa Pennington, owner of TPennington Gallery.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Museum of the Cherokee Indian to host, celebrate first annual Tribal Museums Day

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local museum is gearing up to celebrate a national event taking place Saturday, Dec. 3. The Museum of the Cherokee Indian, located in Cherokee, North Carolina, will be joining museums and cultural centers across the nation for the first annual Tribal Museums Day on Saturday. The event celebrates the Association on American Indian Affairs’ 100th anniversary (1922-2022).
CHEROKEE, NC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, Nov 30th and Thursday, Dec 1st

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC

