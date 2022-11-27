Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
WLOS.com
Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville teams up with nonprofit for coat drive during events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville is teaming up with a nonprofit to help keep people warm this winter. It's the second annual winter coat drive, in partnership with Grateful Bread -- a group that feeds the homeless in Asheville and Atlanta, Georgia. There is a special...
WLOS.com
Salvation Army looking for more Red Kettle Campaign volunteers, workers during holidays
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you looking for a way to give back this holiday season?. The Salvation Army of Asheville and Buncombe County is looking for more volunteers and paid workers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. With every dollar raised, 90 cents goes to people in need...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Donate to Mountain Projects Holiday Emergency Fund Campaign, Help Change Lives
Mountain Projects, a Community Action Agency (CAA) headquartered in Waynesville, has launched its Holiday Emergency Fund Campaign. Mostly focused in Haywood and Jackson counties with some involvement further west, the organization operates 21 programs, from affordable housing and Head Start for young children to resource support and public transportation for seniors. “Our programs change lives for the better, embody the spirit of hope and community, and make our communities better places to live,” says Mountain Projects executive director Patsy Davis.
WYFF4.com
Christmas tours offered at historic North Carolina farm
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Historic Johnson Farm in Hendersonville will be hosting a number of Christmas tours throughout December. Candlelight Christmas tours will be held on Dec. 2 and 3. Five tours will be offered each evening, at 5:00, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8:00 p.m. Visitors will take part in a guided tour of the decorated 1880 farmhouse, visit with the Heritage Weavers and Fiber Artists, listen to live music by local students, and partake in hot cocoa and cookies.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Bryson City Hosts New Smoky Mountain Christmas Light Spectacular
Home to the famous Great Smoky Mountains Railroad Polar Express train excursion, Bryson City has now added a new holiday attraction for visitors to enjoy in 2022 — the Smoky Mountain Christmas Light Spectacular. Guaranteed to ignite the holiday spirit, the event is a holiday drive-thru light show set to holiday music and including custom-built light displays, drive-through tunnels and holiday scenes to delight young and old alike.
WLOS.com
Public invited to join focus groups for Pack Square Visioning Project Dec. 2, 3
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans are in the works to re-do Asheville's Pack Square, to make it more user-friendly. The city is looking for input from residents as leaders start to piece together a vision for the public square. The Pack Square Visioning Project is charged with designing a...
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. The Bromfield Inn in Brevard, North CarolinaPhoto bycarleealexandria.com. Nestled behind the bustling little mountain town of Brevard, North Carolina lies one of the most beautiful bed and breakfasts — The Bromfield Inn.
WLOS.com
Grab some food from Farm Burger and help support Irene Wortham Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Want to participate in Giving Tuesday? It’s as easy as ordering a burger. Several local businesses and nonprofits, including Farm Burger and the Irene Wortham Center, are participating in Giving Tuesday. Farm Burger is supporting the Irene Wortham Center by donating 10 percent of...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Here are some of the best options for holiday cocktails at home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Move over, hard seltzers. Now, you can enjoy ready-made cocktails — like old fashioneds, cosmos and mojitos — from a can. Consumer Reports’ experts had the tough job of tasting some of the more popular brands to see if they’re worth a try for the holiday season and beyond. And, if you’re up to making your own, CR shares the best cocktail shakers for those who prefer the “old-fashioned” way.
WLOS.com
Multi-million dollar luxury home sale breaks records for Cliffs communities
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A luxury home in The Cliffs community of Arden has broken a record for the highest-selling property among seven Cliffs communities. The home, named The Perch, located in The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, in Arden, North Carolina, recently sold for $6.7 million. According to a...
WLOS.com
Vacation rental inventory eclipses that of hotels for first time in Buncombe Co. history
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the president and CEO of Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA) announced at a meeting of tourism officials that for the first time in Buncombe County history, vacation rental inventory has eclipsed hotel inventory. During the...
WLOS.com
Nonprofit Asheville Community Yoga needs to raise $150,000 to stay afloat
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A north Asheville community center is asking for help. Asheville Community Yoga, which is dedicated to helping others live better lives, is now hoping to stay alive. The nonprofit opened in 2010 and became a thriving part of the community in the years leading up...
Upstate restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash and tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
High Peaks Leads Lake James Stroll Dec. 15
Join the NC High Peaks Trail Association on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a pleasant hike at Lake James near Marion. The jaunt will feature visits to three historic cemeteries in the park. The approximately 4-mile hike is rated as easy to moderate as it will mostly follow level, graded trails...
Pet of the Week: Lavender
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lavender.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Christmas Celebrations Abound in Waynesville
The Christmas Tree Lighting at the Waynesville Police Department kicks off the holiday season on Friday, December 2, at 5 p.m. The event will include a musical performance featuring Voices in the Laurel, Longs Chapel Chime and the Handbell Choir. Art After Dark takes place on Main Street on the same evening from 6–9 p.m. “The spirit of Christmas is always present in downtown Waynesville,” says Teresa Pennington, owner of TPennington Gallery.
WLOS.com
Museum of the Cherokee Indian to host, celebrate first annual Tribal Museums Day
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local museum is gearing up to celebrate a national event taking place Saturday, Dec. 3. The Museum of the Cherokee Indian, located in Cherokee, North Carolina, will be joining museums and cultural centers across the nation for the first annual Tribal Museums Day on Saturday. The event celebrates the Association on American Indian Affairs’ 100th anniversary (1922-2022).
This Is The Best Pie In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in North Carolina.
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, Nov 30th and Thursday, Dec 1st
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
