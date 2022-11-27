Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:58 p.m. EST
Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy. HONOLULU (AP) — People in Hawaii are asking if anything can be done to stop or divert the flow of lava as molten rock from Mauna Loa volcano inches toward a highway on the Big Island. It's an issue that comes up every time lava approaches infrastructure or towns. And over the decades, people have tried rock wall berms and other barriers to divert lava flows. The Army once even dropped bombs on Mauna Loa. Whether it can be done successfully depends on force of the lava flow and the terrain. But many in Hawaii also question the wisdom of interfering with nature and Pele, the Hawaiian deity of volcanoes and fire.
Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms buildup
South Korea is sanctioning eight North Korean individuals and seven organizations suspected of engaging in illicit activities to finance the North's growing nuclear weapons and missile programs
Boebert ‘not committed’ to McCarthy as House speaker
The next Congress and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's new role for House Republicans are discussed this Sunday morning in a wide-ranging, exclusive interview on Colorado Point of View.
On World AIDS Day, White House Announces Plan to End Epidemic by 2030
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The United States will renew its focus on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, with new funding and a five-year strategy, the White House said Thursday. The Biden administration announced its ambitious plans on World AIDS Day. Among the plan's components are requesting...
'Furthering false narratives': Lake, Finchem lawsuit draws sanction order from judge
In a blistering 30-page opinion, a federal judge ordered sanctions against the attorneys of Kari Lake and Mark Finchem in their lawsuit against voting machines, hoping to deter "similarly baseless suits in the future." Lake and Finchem, Trump-endorsed Republicans who failed in their bids for governor and secretary of state, filed suit in...
Scientology Assist Team Brings Help to Their Country in Its Time of Need
For International Volunteer Day, we honor the Scientology Assist Team of Pakistan for their unconditional help. KARACHI, Pakistan and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a country as prone to cataclysm and disaster as Pakistan, some might say there is not much you can count on except bad news. But Perwaiz Hasan and the Scientology Assist Team are the exception to that rule.
Bidens host Macrons, Hollywood at first White House state dinner: An inside look at the lavish festivities
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted their first White House state dinner, honoring France and aiming to show "warmth and heart."
