Centre Daily
NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?
The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
Centre Daily
Without SGA, Oklahoma City’s Youthful Core Willed the Thunder to Victory
After digging a big hole early, the Thunder’s defense buckled up down the stretch and allowed Oklahoma City to complete the comeback, knocking off the Spurs 119-111 at the Paycom Center. OKC allowed an alarming 77 points in the first half, but completely flipped the script coming out of...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Welcomes First Son
Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol took to social media to announce the birth of his baby boy with wife Catherine McDonnell. "Our baby boy has arrived!!" Gasol wrote. "We are beyond happy to welcome our son to the world. Everything has gone really well and we are officially a family of 4! "
Centre Daily
Lakers News: A Very Fashionable Russell Westbrook Breaks Down Two Buzzer-Beating Treys
The postgame atmosphere following your Los Angeles Lakers' dominant 128-109 blowout of the visiting Portland Trail Blazers was fairly buoyant, as could be seen by both the cool-as-a-cucumber comportment and the fashion choices of $47.1 million backup point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook noted that he "definitely, for sure" felt that...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Criticizes Officiating In Loss To Boston Celtics
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo took exception with the officiating in Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics. Adebayo pointed out the Heat only shot nine free throws while Boston took 23. "It's hard to get a team out of flow when we...
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade Options Centered Around Beverley and Nunn
The Lakers have been playing better basketball but are far from where they need to be. Since moving Russell Westbrook to the sixth man, the Lakers have been firing on all cylinders but there are still some moves the team can make. Of the new developments, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick...
Centre Daily
Mavs GM Nico Harrison Speaks on JaVale McGee’s Slow Start to Season
In the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks made a big move in acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets via trade. Alongside Wood, the Mavs also added veteran center JaVale McGee in attempt to bolster their frontcourt. Mavs GM Nico Harrison made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday to...
Centre Daily
Shocking Story of Steph Curry’s Workout That Made an NBA Player Throw Up
Steph Curry has some of the best endurance and cardio in the NBA. There's a reason why no NBA player can keep up with him, both in practice and in live games. The Basketball Illuminati podcast told a hilarious story about an anonymous NBA player trying to keep up with Steph Curry during a workout and failing in an epic fashion.
Centre Daily
UFC free fight: Sergei Pavlovich steamrolls Derrick Lewis in 55 seconds
It took Sergei Pavlovich less than a minute to make his mark in the UFC heavyweight division. Looking to make it four straight, Pavlovich faced former title challenger Derrick Lewis this past July at UFC 277. Pavlovich cracked Lewis with a few big rights, which had “The Black Beast” on...
Centre Daily
NBA Fines Draymond Green For Interaction With Fan
The NBA announced on Thursday evening that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan. The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State's loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. Green is no stranger to disciplinary action...
Centre Daily
‘Up to Coaching Staff’: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Christian Wood Not Starting
So far, through 20 regular-season games, Luka Doncic could be the best player in the entire league in addition to clearly being the best player on the Dallas Mavericks. But outside of Doncic, who's the second-best player on the Mavs?. Some would say it's Christian Wood, who was acquired in...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler And NFL Receiver Antonio Brown Have Longstanding Friendship
View the original article to see embedded media. Former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. While his name was once in conversations of the greatest receivers of all time, it is now in news stories of controversy. According to FOX 13, Tampa Bay police issued a warrant for Brown on Thursday for domestic violence charges against his ex-fiancée. Brown is not communicating and in a police standoff as of Thursday evening.
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Continue Starting PJ Tucker
PJ Tucker’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers so far has been filled with tons of criticism. As Tucker signed a multi-year deal for over $30 million at 37 years old, Tucker’s production hasn’t sat well with fans of the Sixers. In 21 games, Tucker has started and...
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson Back At Practice, Ravens Not Worried About Psyche
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Thursday after leaving the previous day with a quad injury. Jackson has also missed practice time with an illness and hip injury but he has played every snap in the games this season. Coach John Harbaugh dismissed the...
Centre Daily
Jets’ Sauce Gardner Pumped For Showdown With Vikings’ Justin Jefferson
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is having a tremendous rookie season, showing the rest of the NFL exactly why he was worthy of the No. 4 selection in this year's NFL Draft. The first-rounder has the most passes defendedin the NFL this season (14), he has two interceptions and leads all AFC cornerbacks in fan votes for this year's Pro Bowl.
Centre Daily
Where Jets Stand in Playoff Race After Blasting Bears
After a dominant performance in their win over the Bears on Sunday, the Jets have a spot in the postseason picture. New York holds the seventh and final position in the AFC playoff bracket after the conclusion of Week 12. They would face the No. 2 seeded Dolphins on the road in Miami if the season ended on Tuesday.
Guardians Re-Sign Anthony Gose To A Minor League Contract
The Guardians finally made a splash in free agency! Although it may not be the big blockbuster signing that fans are hoping for, it's a roster move nonetheless. On Thursday afternoon the team announced that they had resigned LHP Anthony Gose to a two-year minor league contract. Gose was on...
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
