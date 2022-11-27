ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?

The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Welcomes First Son

Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol took to social media to announce the birth of his baby boy with wife Catherine McDonnell. "Our baby boy has arrived!!" Gasol wrote. "We are beyond happy to welcome our son to the world. Everything has gone really well and we are officially a family of 4! "
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Mavs GM Nico Harrison Speaks on JaVale McGee’s Slow Start to Season

In the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks made a big move in acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets via trade. Alongside Wood, the Mavs also added veteran center JaVale McGee in attempt to bolster their frontcourt. Mavs GM Nico Harrison made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday to...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Shocking Story of Steph Curry’s Workout That Made an NBA Player Throw Up

Steph Curry has some of the best endurance and cardio in the NBA. There's a reason why no NBA player can keep up with him, both in practice and in live games. The Basketball Illuminati podcast told a hilarious story about an anonymous NBA player trying to keep up with Steph Curry during a workout and failing in an epic fashion.
Centre Daily

UFC free fight: Sergei Pavlovich steamrolls Derrick Lewis in 55 seconds

It took Sergei Pavlovich less than a minute to make his mark in the UFC heavyweight division. Looking to make it four straight, Pavlovich faced former title challenger Derrick Lewis this past July at UFC 277. Pavlovich cracked Lewis with a few big rights, which had “The Black Beast” on...
Centre Daily

NBA Fines Draymond Green For Interaction With Fan

The NBA announced on Thursday evening that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan. The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State's loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. Green is no stranger to disciplinary action...
Centre Daily

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler And NFL Receiver Antonio Brown Have Longstanding Friendship

View the original article to see embedded media. Former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. While his name was once in conversations of the greatest receivers of all time, it is now in news stories of controversy. According to FOX 13, Tampa Bay police issued a warrant for Brown on Thursday for domestic violence charges against his ex-fiancée. Brown is not communicating and in a police standoff as of Thursday evening.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Continue Starting PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers so far has been filled with tons of criticism. As Tucker signed a multi-year deal for over $30 million at 37 years old, Tucker’s production hasn’t sat well with fans of the Sixers. In 21 games, Tucker has started and...
Centre Daily

Lamar Jackson Back At Practice, Ravens Not Worried About Psyche

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Thursday after leaving the previous day with a quad injury. Jackson has also missed practice time with an illness and hip injury but he has played every snap in the games this season. Coach John Harbaugh dismissed the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Jets’ Sauce Gardner Pumped For Showdown With Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is having a tremendous rookie season, showing the rest of the NFL exactly why he was worthy of the No. 4 selection in this year's NFL Draft. The first-rounder has the most passes defendedin the NFL this season (14), he has two interceptions and leads all AFC cornerbacks in fan votes for this year's Pro Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Where Jets Stand in Playoff Race After Blasting Bears

After a dominant performance in their win over the Bears on Sunday, the Jets have a spot in the postseason picture. New York holds the seventh and final position in the AFC playoff bracket after the conclusion of Week 12. They would face the No. 2 seeded Dolphins on the road in Miami if the season ended on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy