ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Comments / 20

Guest
4d ago

Very sad. Finances or Infidelity is always a catalyst for such sad endings. Folks stay faithful and live within your means. Both of the catalysts I mentioned can cause EXTREME stress in a marriage. I pray that we all can reevaluate our finances and marital health 🙏🏾.

Reply(3)
15
Ricky Faulkner
4d ago

folks don't take your on life the bilbe say you can't blasting the holy ghost. or take your own life for them to things. you go to the like of fire 🔥. no repents for that sin

Reply(1)
5
Kenneth Jewell
3d ago

I don't know what the argument was about that led to the shooting but this happens more often than not to women.. And this is my advice if you were having an affair don't try to have your cake and eat it too, leave the relationship you are in now for the other.. And you know already if he has the potential for violence so never tell him you're leaving by yourself, have family and friends around armed and prepared to deal with a possible violent situation.. And the same steps should be taken if he's the one cheating, over finances or any other reason.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old charged with murdering teenager on Gwinnett County basketball court

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives charged an 18-year-old with the murder of a teenager on a neighborhood basketball court. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamuel Benjamin for the deadly shooting of Timothy Buchanan on Oct. 2 on Mariry Court in Lawrenceville. Police said Benjamin faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Texas man fatally shot in the head in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man from Texas was shot in the head on Tuesday and died days later, and police are still looking for a suspect. Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called regarding a person shot on Estates Court in Norcross just around 6:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga alive, but with had been shot in the head.
NORCROSS, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — A cellphone video shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for alleged child molestation

A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday for the alleged molestation of a child early in November. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Michael Dennis Hill, 33, was charged with one felony count of child molestation. The alleged act occurred at some point during the first...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WMAZ

Husband, father missing after running an errand found dead in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 33-year-old Atlanta father and husband first reported missing was found dead Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the family. Nicholas Bachhuber was reported missing Monday. He had been last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. leaving his home for an emissions test on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Police Department detectives had asked the public to keep an eye out for his white 2005 Toyota SUV.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected ‘snitch’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight members of the 135 Piru have been convicted and sentenced for their role in the execution of a 17-year-old fellow gang member. Maurice Antonio Kent, Gary Terrell Davis, Christopher Nwanjoku, Jamel Dupree Hughes, Cedric Sams, Jr., Michael Kent, Jennifer Foutz and DaSean Dorey were all sentenced in connection with the killing.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy