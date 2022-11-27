ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Brian Hartline makes Ohio State stance clear amid Cincinnati rumors

There may be multiple changes coming across the board at Ohio State over the offseason, but at the least, Brian Hartline is not going anywhere. Amid much outside speculation as of late regarding a possible departure from the Ohio State football program, Hartline took to Twitter on Thursday to note that he does “not have […] The post Brian Hartline makes Ohio State stance clear amid Cincinnati rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
3 moves Luke Fickell must make to get Wisconsin back on track

Luke Fickell is now the head coach in Madison and will be leading the Wisconsin Badgers football program starting in 2023. He has some work to do to get Wisconsin back to where it was only a few short years ago, contending for Big Ten championships on a regular basis. That’s the angle we’re going […] The post 3 moves Luke Fickell must make to get Wisconsin back on track appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MADISON, WI
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst puts Chiefs’ Justin Reid on blast after trash-talking debacle

After Kansas City Chiefs DB Justin Reid fired some shots at Hayden Hurst, the Cincinnati Bengals tight end clapped back with an epic warning shot of his own. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Hurst responded to Reid’s comments, saying that he’s the last player opponents should be talking trash to, because he has “a long memory,” via Ben Baby of ESPN.
CINCINNATI, OH
