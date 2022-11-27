Read full article on original website
Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
Shawnee police responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road and found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Central Topeka early Thursday morning. Around 6:55 a.m. the Topeka Police Department says an officer attempted to make contact with a suspicious vehicle that had been blocking an alleyway near the 2000 block of SW Lincoln. The officer was able to identify the vehicle as stolen, it had also been occupied by one suspect.
Power outage reported in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported...
Officials search for information after multiple Montara homes hit by gunfire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for more information about a shooting in the Montara neighborhood after multiple homes were hit by gunfire. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, a vehicle drove through the Montara neighborhood in southwest Shawnee Co. and fired multiple rounds.
Police say elderly Burlington resident scammed out of $48,000
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlington Police Department has reported an incident where an elderly resident was recently scammed out of $48,000. According to law enforcement officials, they reported the scam to Burlington police on Wednesday, November 21 on the recommendation of the victim’s financial advisor. Police say the...
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka driver collided with the Minor Med building after he mistook the gas pedal for the brakes. Emergency crews in Topeka were called to Minor Med at 1119 SW Gage Blvd. around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with reports that a car hit the building.
Families of crime victims remember loved ones
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families who have lost a loved one to crime pause to remember loved ones who will not be at the dinner table this holiday season. On Thursday, December 1, Washburn University hosted a reception to remember the victims of violent crime because the holiday season can be challenging for families who have lost a friend or family member. The reception was put together by the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance and the Kansas Attorney General’s office.
Good Kids... Manhattan Kansas Ballerina
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Kansas native Mikaela Cameron is turning heads in the world of ballet, at the age of 12! Cameron recently won a prestigious ballet competition in Paris France, and she stars as Clara in a production of ‘The Nutcracker’ debuting in Chicago.
Passenger hospitalized after semi-truck sideswipes sedan on interstate
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One passenger was hospitalized after a semi-truck sideswiped the sedan they had been in. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and K-5 Highway with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.
One arrested after Emporia foot chase
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after a foot chase in Emporia. While details remain sparse, KVOE reports that an arrest has been made following a foot chase in Emporia on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Around 7:40 a.m. Emporia Police indicated that officers were called to the area of...
21-year-old in custody following I-70 pursuit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old male was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office booked Zavell A. Ivy, 21, on counts including aggravated battery, attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and possession of stolen property among others. The pursuit started after the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center […]
Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire. The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire. JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989....
Douglas Co. DA says Lawrence officer-involved shooting was legally justified
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A report issued Thursday from Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez found that the Lawrence police officers involved in a shooting were legally justified in their actions. According to a final review about the officer-involved shooting, LPD officers were called multiple times to 1715 E 21st...
Busy Topeka street closes due to “significant” valve failure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy Topeka street has closed due to a “significant” valve failure. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, it completely closed SW 12th St. between SW Topeka Blvd. and SW Harrison. It also said northbound Topeka Blvd. will close at the intersection of 12th and Huntoon.
One arrested after taser used on suspect in North Topeka disturbance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars after a taser was used on him during a disturbance in North Topeka. Just before 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Topeka Police Department says it was called to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave., with reports of a disturbance.
Officials search for person responsible for Manhattan High School bathroom fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the person responsible for starting a fire in a Manhattan High School bathroom. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, officials were called to Manhattan High School West, 2100 Poyntz Ave., with reports of aggravated arson.
