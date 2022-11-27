ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Central Topeka early Thursday morning. Around 6:55 a.m. the Topeka Police Department says an officer attempted to make contact with a suspicious vehicle that had been blocking an alleyway near the 2000 block of SW Lincoln. The officer was able to identify the vehicle as stolen, it had also been occupied by one suspect.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Power outage reported in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Police say elderly Burlington resident scammed out of $48,000

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlington Police Department has reported an incident where an elderly resident was recently scammed out of $48,000. According to law enforcement officials, they reported the scam to Burlington police on Wednesday, November 21 on the recommendation of the victim’s financial advisor. Police say the...
BURLINGTON, KS
WIBW

Families of crime victims remember loved ones

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families who have lost a loved one to crime pause to remember loved ones who will not be at the dinner table this holiday season. On Thursday, December 1, Washburn University hosted a reception to remember the victims of violent crime because the holiday season can be challenging for families who have lost a friend or family member. The reception was put together by the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance and the Kansas Attorney General’s office.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Good Kids... Manhattan Kansas Ballerina

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Kansas native Mikaela Cameron is turning heads in the world of ballet, at the age of 12! Cameron recently won a prestigious ballet competition in Paris France, and she stars as Clara in a production of ‘The Nutcracker’ debuting in Chicago.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

One arrested after Emporia foot chase

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after a foot chase in Emporia. While details remain sparse, KVOE reports that an arrest has been made following a foot chase in Emporia on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Around 7:40 a.m. Emporia Police indicated that officers were called to the area of...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

21-year-old in custody following I-70 pursuit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old male was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office booked Zavell A. Ivy, 21, on counts including aggravated battery, attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and possession of stolen property among others. The pursuit started after the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire. The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire. JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Douglas Co. DA says Lawrence officer-involved shooting was legally justified

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A report issued Thursday from Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez found that the Lawrence police officers involved in a shooting were legally justified in their actions. According to a final review about the officer-involved shooting, LPD officers were called multiple times to 1715 E 21st...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Busy Topeka street closes due to “significant” valve failure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy Topeka street has closed due to a “significant” valve failure. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, it completely closed SW 12th St. between SW Topeka Blvd. and SW Harrison. It also said northbound Topeka Blvd. will close at the intersection of 12th and Huntoon.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officials search for person responsible for Manhattan High School bathroom fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the person responsible for starting a fire in a Manhattan High School bathroom. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, officials were called to Manhattan High School West, 2100 Poyntz Ave., with reports of aggravated arson.
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy