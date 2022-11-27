ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Man shot and killed by Madera police. Officers said he had a gun and was acting ‘erratically’

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A man who Madera police said was armed with a gun was shot and killed by at least one officer, a spokesman reported Sunday.

Lt. Josiah Arnold said the incident took place about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Ellis and Merced streets after officers were dispatched to check a report of a man with a gun who was “acting erratically.”

Arnold said when officers encountered the man, they attempted to “deescalate the situation and bring (it) to a peaceful end.,” But he said the man “did not respond favorably to these attempts” and the officer-involved shooting occurred. “Life saving measures were given, but the man succumbed to his injuries.”

Arnold did not disclose how man gunshots were fired by officers, and he also did not say how many officers fired their weapons, He said no officers were injured.

The man was not identified by police.

The officers were placed on administrative leave and the investigation turned over to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

