FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
police found a family dead in their home in buffalo grovecreteBuffalo Grove, IL
Dodgers Rumors: LA Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Shortstop
Your Los Angeles Dodgers may need to fill their shortstop hole. According to MLB.com, the Phillies, Yankees, Red Sox, Braves, and a few more are in on the speedy shortstop, Trea Turner. The market will be a competitive one for Turner, and luckily for the Dodgers, if Trea leaves for...
Chafin is the Perfect Lefty Reliever for the Phillies’ Bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies could use another left-handed arm for the bullpen. As things currently stand, José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, and recent waiver claim Andrew Vasquez are the only southpaw relievers on the 40-man roster. Alvarado is the only lock to make next year's opening day bullpen. Brad Hand,...
Dodgers Rumors: Should Fans Be Concerned Clayton Kershaw Signing Isn’t Official?
While the loss of Tyler Anderson hurts the Dodgers pitching staff, some of that pain was alleviated when it was announced the team and Clayton Kershaw agreed to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. Kershaw wanted a short term contract and all looked well, but there seems to be a hiccup with the signing.
Dodgers News: LA Preparing For a Future Without Turner According To Reporter
As the signs continue to point toward a Trea Turner departure, the Dodgers are starting to get an idea of how they will replace the All-Star. A possible decision that the team may consider is replacing Turner with one of their own in Gavin Lux. Shortstop is a position familiar...
Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For AFC Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear orange jerseys and black pants on Sunday against the Chiefs. It's a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, where Cincinnati rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Kansas City and advance to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals wore orange last season when they...
NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?
The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
Without SGA, Oklahoma City’s Youthful Core Willed the Thunder to Victory
After digging a big hole early, the Thunder’s defense buckled up down the stretch and allowed Oklahoma City to complete the comeback, knocking off the Spurs 119-111 at the Paycom Center. OKC allowed an alarming 77 points in the first half, but completely flipped the script coming out of...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner Pumped For Showdown With Vikings’ Justin Jefferson
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is having a tremendous rookie season, showing the rest of the NFL exactly why he was worthy of the No. 4 selection in this year's NFL Draft. The first-rounder has the most passes defendedin the NFL this season (14), he has two interceptions and leads all AFC cornerbacks in fan votes for this year's Pro Bowl.
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Welcomes First Son
Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol took to social media to announce the birth of his baby boy with wife Catherine McDonnell. "Our baby boy has arrived!!" Gasol wrote. "We are beyond happy to welcome our son to the world. Everything has gone really well and we are officially a family of 4! "
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler And NFL Receiver Antonio Brown Have Longstanding Friendship
View the original article to see embedded media. Former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. While his name was once in conversations of the greatest receivers of all time, it is now in news stories of controversy. According to FOX 13, Tampa Bay police issued a warrant for Brown on Thursday for domestic violence charges against his ex-fiancée. Brown is not communicating and in a police standoff as of Thursday evening.
2023 NFL Draft: Blake Corum to Have Season-Ending Surgery
Blake Corum has been one of the nation's best overall players. Helping lead a Michigan Wolverine team that finds itself in the BIG-10 Championship, his play has been nothing short of exemplary. If Michigan is to win a said championship and solidify themselves in this year's playoff, they will be...
Mavs GM Nico Harrison Speaks on JaVale McGee’s Slow Start to Season
In the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks made a big move in acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets via trade. Alongside Wood, the Mavs also added veteran center JaVale McGee in attempt to bolster their frontcourt. Mavs GM Nico Harrison made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday to...
