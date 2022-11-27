ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Chafin is the Perfect Lefty Reliever for the Phillies’ Bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies could use another left-handed arm for the bullpen. As things currently stand, José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, and recent waiver claim Andrew Vasquez are the only southpaw relievers on the 40-man roster. Alvarado is the only lock to make next year's opening day bullpen. Brad Hand,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For AFC Showdown With Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear orange jerseys and black pants on Sunday against the Chiefs. It's a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, where Cincinnati rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Kansas City and advance to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals wore orange last season when they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?

The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

Jets’ Sauce Gardner Pumped For Showdown With Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is having a tremendous rookie season, showing the rest of the NFL exactly why he was worthy of the No. 4 selection in this year's NFL Draft. The first-rounder has the most passes defendedin the NFL this season (14), he has two interceptions and leads all AFC cornerbacks in fan votes for this year's Pro Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Welcomes First Son

Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol took to social media to announce the birth of his baby boy with wife Catherine McDonnell. "Our baby boy has arrived!!" Gasol wrote. "We are beyond happy to welcome our son to the world. Everything has gone really well and we are officially a family of 4! "
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler And NFL Receiver Antonio Brown Have Longstanding Friendship

View the original article to see embedded media. Former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. While his name was once in conversations of the greatest receivers of all time, it is now in news stories of controversy. According to FOX 13, Tampa Bay police issued a warrant for Brown on Thursday for domestic violence charges against his ex-fiancée. Brown is not communicating and in a police standoff as of Thursday evening.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

2023 NFL Draft: Blake Corum to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Blake Corum has been one of the nation's best overall players. Helping lead a Michigan Wolverine team that finds itself in the BIG-10 Championship, his play has been nothing short of exemplary. If Michigan is to win a said championship and solidify themselves in this year's playoff, they will be...
ILLINOIS STATE
Centre Daily

Mavs GM Nico Harrison Speaks on JaVale McGee’s Slow Start to Season

In the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks made a big move in acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets via trade. Alongside Wood, the Mavs also added veteran center JaVale McGee in attempt to bolster their frontcourt. Mavs GM Nico Harrison made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday to...
DALLAS, TX

