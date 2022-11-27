Three drivers were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the Thanksgiving week, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph R. Baker, 42 of the town of Dryden, was involved in a single-vehicle accident due to his DWI on McLean Road in the town of Cortlandville, the report noted. He was also charged with failure to keep right, driving across hazard markings and refusal of a breath test.

CORTLANDVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO