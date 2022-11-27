ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested in Amherst home invasion

AMHERST, N.Y. — Two men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion in Amherst. Mark Shadle, 33, of Kenmore and Jason Evans, 36, of Buffalo were arrested with a "home invasion-style robbery/burglary in October on Bucyrus Drive. Both are charged with:. Burglary 1st (Two Counts) Assault 1st.
AMHERST, NY
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Rochester's northwest side

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Pierpont Street. Investigators say the man was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. No suspects are...
ROCHESTER, NY
WIVB

12 individuals arrested for welfare fraud

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the months of October and November, 12 people were arrested for welfare fraud, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The 12 individuals were arrested on charges connected to welfare fraud within Niagara County. Angela Scott, 34, faces the following charges:. One count...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Three drivers charged locally with DWI over Thanksgiving week

Three drivers were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the Thanksgiving week, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph R. Baker, 42 of the town of Dryden, was involved in a single-vehicle accident due to his DWI on McLean Road in the town of Cortlandville, the report noted. He was also charged with failure to keep right, driving across hazard markings and refusal of a breath test.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy fired for misconduct, charged with felony in Livingston County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy has been fired after a misconduct investigation. Kristofer O’Rourke was terminated on November 21st after an investigation into a complaint received on November 9th was found to be valid. O’Rourke was immediately placed on administrative leave on the day of the complaint per the collective bargaining agreement. Investigators determined that O’Rourke made sexual comments to a member of the public while on duty.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy