ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 15

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
TEXAS STATE
People

Who Is Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade? Everything to Know

Dwyane Wade and Siohvaughn Funches-Wade began dating in high school and had two children together before separating in 2007 Dwyane Wade's first relationship dates back to when he was just 9 years old. That was when he first met Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, the woman who would eventually become his high school girlfriend and first wife. Wade and Funches-Wade wed in 2002 and had two children together, Zaire and Zaya. They divorced in 2007 after five years of marriage and Wade eventually received full custody of their kids. Though the legal...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Woman with child removed from flight after screaming at crew and shoving flight attendant

A woman on a United Airlines flight was met by police on landing after she “shoved” and screamed at staff members while travelling with her child.The incident occurred on United Airlines flight 476 from San Francisco to Chicago on Sunday 13 November, and was recorded by fellow passengers before being posted online.The resulting video shows flight attendants attempting to calm the woman as she screams on the flight, while holding her toddler in her arms.The passenger is said to have told the flight crew that her child “needed to throw up”, and can be heard screaming “Where is it?” in...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Von Miller Predicts This Team Will Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Von Miller believes he’s on the verge of a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. After months of rumors and updates on Beckham’s health, the star wide receiver finally will go through with his free agency tour this week. Beckham reportedly is set to meet with three teams in the playoff picture entering Week 13: the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS LA

Wild video shows man getting thrown over bridge at SoFi Stadium

Police are investigating an incident where a man was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium following Sunday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.A wild fan-captured cellphone video shows two men brawling on a bridge near Rivers Lake after the game, according to one person who witnessed the chaos. He said that the fight broke out as things got crowded when all of the fans leaving the game began to cross the bridge.After a couple seconds of scuffling, one of the men grabs the other and pulls him towards the railing, lifting him over the side and pushing him onto the elevated stairs below. Bystanders can all be heard yelling for the man to stop as he was pushing the other over the side, and according to a witness a number of them followed him as he attempted to flee from the area. It was unclear if any arrests were made or if the man suffered any injuries after landing several feet below the bridge. The Inglewood Police Department said that they were made aware of the video on Tuesday and launched an investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
New York Post

Cowboys ‘full steam ahead’ in Odell Beckham Jr. chase after plane incident

Odell Beckham Jr.’s flight debacle on Sunday won’t derail the Cowboys’ pursuit of the free-agent wide receiver. One day after the three-time Pro Bowler was removed from an American Airlines flight in Miami, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy made it clear Monday that Dallas will move forward with its discussion regarding the 30-year-old Beckham. “I know personally based off my understanding, I think we’re moving full steam ahead,” he said. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed that sentiment Tuesday during an appearance on 105.3 “The Fan,” noting the plane incident did not impact the team’s view of Beckham, who is scheduled to meet...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy