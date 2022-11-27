ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders’ Derek Carr abruptly left game after injury scare against the Seahawks

By Anthony Galaviz
 4 days ago

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr abruptly left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with 10:35 left in the first quarter after he completed a pass to Mack Hollins.

Carr was on his knees and tried to get up, but a shot to the body kept him on the ground.

He walked to the sideline and threw some practice passes, then came back into the game after Jarrett Stidham handed the ball off to Josh Jacobs.

Two plays later, Carr threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ameer Abdullah to tie the score at 7.

Carr played the rest of the way in the Raiders’ 40-34 overtime win , directing a tying touchdown drive capped by a 5-yard scoring pass to Foster Moreau with under 2 minutes to go in regulation.

He finished 25-of-36 passing for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions.

