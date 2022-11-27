Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'
Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Hartline's Decision
The 2022 season saw Ohio State promote wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to passing game coordinator. But with a slew of other teams hoping to bring Hartline into the fold, the Buckeyes coach has made his decision. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Hartline announced that despite speculation about his future,...
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' New Photo
Deion Sanders isn't shying away from the love that Cincinnati fans are giving him. On Thursday, the Jackson State head coach shared a photo of a fan wearing a shirt with him in Cincinnati apparel. The shirt also includes the phrase "A lot of zeroes in that contract" on it.
Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit
A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers
Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
College Football Playoff Makes Decision On Ohio State President
Earlier this week, Ohio State president Kristina Johnson announced that she'll resign from her position in May. “We have been able to achieve so much, on so many different fronts, despite considerable adversity including the COVID-19 pandemic,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am very proud of all that we have accomplished together. … I have made the difficult decision to step down as president following commencement at the end of the academic year. This will allow a search for the next president to proceed and adequate time for me to assist with a seamless transition.”
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
Q&A With Gus Johnson: Big Ten Championship, Michigan Dominates Ohio State
When it comes to broadcasting, no one calls a football game quite like Gus Johnson. He constantly brings energy to the booth, regardless of the matchup. Johnson was recently in Columbus to cover this year’s edition of “The Game.” There were plenty of memorable calls from Michigan’s 45-23 win over Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit
A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
Look: Deion Sanders' New Photo Is Going Viral On Thursday
Over the past few weeks, Deion Sanders has been in demand by several different collegiate programs. He's already been offered the head coaching job at Colorado, but that's just the beginning. Both Cincinnati and South Florida are reportedly interested in Sanders as well. Of course, Jackson State would loved him...
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State
Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
osoblanco.org
Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed
It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
670K+
Followers
85K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 7