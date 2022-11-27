Fairfield Chamber of Commerce hosts 20th annual Santa Claus at Sherman Green event

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s sponsors kicked off the holiday season Sunday with the 20th annual Santa Claus at a Sherman Green event.

Hundreds gathered to bring their children to meet Santa Claus, enjoy music and go on horse wagon rides.

Vendors and local nonprofits were also present at the free event, which was done with the help of sponsors like AFC Urgent Care.

Attendees told News 12 Connecticut’s Caren Pinto that they are happy to see the event going strong even after the pandemic.

“I'm so grateful that everything is in full gear. There are so many events back and it almost feels like we’re back to normal,” said Fairfield resident Robin Sakofs.

"Fairfield offers so much to its residents, and we've loved being here. This is a great way to wrap up the Thanksgiving holiday and it will be our two little boys' first time meeting Santa. We're excited, it's a great turn out and amazing weather,” said Justin Montellesi.

Jackie Mcfadyen, who moved to Fairfield just last year, brought her three children to the event for the first time as well.

“The past few holiday seasons we haven’t been able to take part, so we’re excited to be here,” she said.