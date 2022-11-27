Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Related
WHSV
Update on Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project is off to a strong start. The city’s Public Works department is progressing through phase two with Maryland Avenue closed off. The biggest task to do now is lay down the pipe for the impacted structures. “We have 1,000, about...
WHSV
Developer hosts public meeting on Oranda property rezoning
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The developer seeking to rezone a nearly 100-acre property outside of Strasburg is hosting a meeting on Tuesday night to answer questions from the public about its proposal. Shockey Companies hopes to rezone the property on Oranda Road from Agricultural to Industrial Development. Shenandoah County Supervisors...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority discuss 2023 initiatives
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority joined its Board of Commission to discuss ways to improve its buildings in 2023. The authority addressed revitalization and affordable housing in the Friendly City. HRHA approved the issuance of bonds for $11,000,000. The bonds are for...
WHSV
Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End. Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said a second station helps conquer a challenge in responding. “Our industry standards says we need to meet an arrival time, from the time we were dispatched, in five...
WHSV
Brocks Gap Road safety project starting Dec. 5
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is scheduled to begin safety-enhancement work on Brocks Gap Road in Rockingham County on Dec. 5. The nearly 12-mile project runs between Hopkins Gap Road and the West Virginia state line. Improvements include shoulder widening, installation of new guardrail at various locations, new pavement markings and rumble strips.
WHSV
Holiday Parade returns to downtown Harrisonburg Dec. 3
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Floats, marching bands, and Santa Claus will once again make their way through downtown Harrisonburg in the holiday parade. The parade is just one of many events taking place on Dec. 3, in the “Winter Wonderfest” festival. “Winter Wonderfest is like Downtown Harrisonburg’s real-life...
WHSV
Power outages reported across the region
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.
WHSV
Toy Convoy returns for its 26th year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Toy Convoy was started by and is an initiative of WHSV done on behalf of The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Staunton, Waynesboro, as well as Page One in Page County. For the 26th consecutive year, our goal is to serve all the children...
WHSV
People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road after a deadly crash there over the weekend. A man from Broadway was killed in a crash on the road on Saturday but unfortunately, some people living along the road say crashes are nothing new.
WHSV
Valley Program for Aging Services provides tips for stress relief for caregivers
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) a main facet of the organization is providing support for caregivers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, caregivers are defined as anyone who ‘provides care to people who need some degree of ongoing assistance with everyday tasks on a regular or daily basis’. The CDC says caregivers often experience health issues like increased levels of depression and anxiety, compromised immune function, and worse self-reported physical health.
WHSV
Village to Village collects gifts for 85 refugee families
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since October, Village to Village has been collecting winter clothes, books, and toys to deliver to newly resettled refugee families around the Valley. The Harrisonburg non-profit holds the Refugee Christmas Collection each year but this year was its largest ever with the number of refugees from...
WHSV
100-bike donation helps Salvation Army of Staunton exceed Angel Tree goal
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - CMA’s Valley Dealerships gave the gift of bikes to the Salvation Army of Staunton’s Angel Tree program. This helps exceed the goal for the 600 kids who are signed up for this year. The team’s motivation is providing smiles on Christmas morning. “I...
WHSV
“Driving high is not as bad as driving drunk” says local criminal justice planner
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say never have substances in your system that can impair your judgement and senses when you’re behind the wheel. Local Criminal Justice Planner Frank Sottaceti said 227 cases of driving under the influence have been reported in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County over the last year.
WHSV
Massanutten Resort finishing up preparations for winter season
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Staff at Massanutten Resort work practically all year round to make sure the slopes, lifts, and other aspects of their winter season are ready to go for opening day for daily operations, which normally falls around mid-December. “We opened up Thanksgiving Weekend, which is a bit...
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
WHSV
“Ride with Pride” hopes for $5 thousand in donations for Giving Tuesday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Like horses, the equestrian therapy organization relies on the kindness of others to thrive. Since the group is on hiatus, donations from Giving Tuesday will help the board plan for next year. “Our horses are coming back in February and March, and we will often need...
WHSV
Honest RX brings transparency to drug costs
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 83% of U.S. adults found the cost of prescription drugs unreasonable. When Honest RX opened in Staunton in April, pharmacist and owner Matthew Garner said their goal is to keep prices transparent. Because Honest RX does not accept insurance, most medications are much more affordable.
WHSV
Powerful art creates ‘Powerful Voices’
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Incredible talent met powerful stories on Wednesday night at the Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors display in Staunton. “They may see themselves as victims, it is always possible to become a survivor,” said New Direction Center’s Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram. New Direction...
WHSV
Evermore Construction working with nonprofits to help single mothers
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Really the science says when you give you really receive. You get that feel-good dopamine overload and it is kind of addicting and so it is nice to just be a part of it,” Leyna Campbell explained. Ernie Campbell Jr., the president and CEO...
WHSV
Help Prepare The Next Generation of Students
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bridgewater College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bridgewater College, visit bridgewater.edu. With the development of its newest major in engineering, Bridgewater College seeks to give students a clearer...
Comments / 0