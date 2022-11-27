ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Update on Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project is off to a strong start. The city’s Public Works department is progressing through phase two with Maryland Avenue closed off. The biggest task to do now is lay down the pipe for the impacted structures. “We have 1,000, about...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Developer hosts public meeting on Oranda property rezoning

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The developer seeking to rezone a nearly 100-acre property outside of Strasburg is hosting a meeting on Tuesday night to answer questions from the public about its proposal. Shockey Companies hopes to rezone the property on Oranda Road from Agricultural to Industrial Development. Shenandoah County Supervisors...
STRASBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority discuss 2023 initiatives

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority joined its Board of Commission to discuss ways to improve its buildings in 2023. The authority addressed revitalization and affordable housing in the Friendly City. HRHA approved the issuance of bonds for $11,000,000. The bonds are for...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End. Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said a second station helps conquer a challenge in responding. “Our industry standards says we need to meet an arrival time, from the time we were dispatched, in five...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Brocks Gap Road safety project starting Dec. 5

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is scheduled to begin safety-enhancement work on Brocks Gap Road in Rockingham County on Dec. 5. The nearly 12-mile project runs between Hopkins Gap Road and the West Virginia state line. Improvements include shoulder widening, installation of new guardrail at various locations, new pavement markings and rumble strips.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Holiday Parade returns to downtown Harrisonburg Dec. 3

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Floats, marching bands, and Santa Claus will once again make their way through downtown Harrisonburg in the holiday parade. The parade is just one of many events taking place on Dec. 3, in the “Winter Wonderfest” festival. “Winter Wonderfest is like Downtown Harrisonburg’s real-life...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Power outages reported across the region

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Toy Convoy returns for its 26th year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Toy Convoy was started by and is an initiative of WHSV done on behalf of The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Staunton, Waynesboro, as well as Page One in Page County. For the 26th consecutive year, our goal is to serve all the children...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road after a deadly crash there over the weekend. A man from Broadway was killed in a crash on the road on Saturday but unfortunately, some people living along the road say crashes are nothing new.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Valley Program for Aging Services provides tips for stress relief for caregivers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) a main facet of the organization is providing support for caregivers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, caregivers are defined as anyone who ‘provides care to people who need some degree of ongoing assistance with everyday tasks on a regular or daily basis’. The CDC says caregivers often experience health issues like increased levels of depression and anxiety, compromised immune function, and worse self-reported physical health.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Village to Village collects gifts for 85 refugee families

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since October, Village to Village has been collecting winter clothes, books, and toys to deliver to newly resettled refugee families around the Valley. The Harrisonburg non-profit holds the Refugee Christmas Collection each year but this year was its largest ever with the number of refugees from...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Massanutten Resort finishing up preparations for winter season

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Staff at Massanutten Resort work practically all year round to make sure the slopes, lifts, and other aspects of their winter season are ready to go for opening day for daily operations, which normally falls around mid-December. “We opened up Thanksgiving Weekend, which is a bit...
MASSANUTTEN, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Honest RX brings transparency to drug costs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 83% of U.S. adults found the cost of prescription drugs unreasonable. When Honest RX opened in Staunton in April, pharmacist and owner Matthew Garner said their goal is to keep prices transparent. Because Honest RX does not accept insurance, most medications are much more affordable.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Powerful art creates ‘Powerful Voices’

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Incredible talent met powerful stories on Wednesday night at the Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors display in Staunton. “They may see themselves as victims, it is always possible to become a survivor,” said New Direction Center’s Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram. New Direction...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Help Prepare The Next Generation of Students

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bridgewater College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bridgewater College, visit bridgewater.edu. With the development of its newest major in engineering, Bridgewater College seeks to give students a clearer...
BRIDGEWATER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy