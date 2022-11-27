Read full article on original website
Man arrested in ABQ shooting has been to court before
A man who was arrested in an Albuquerque shooting reportedly has a criminal history.
Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a man they say shot a man and shot at police. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnathan Martinez is accused of shooting a man in the chest just before midnight on November 23 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Montgomery Blvd. They say three days later at the same […]
Retired SFPD detective accused of losing rape kit speaks out
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Santa Fe Police detective at the center of a lawsuit who was accused of losing a rape kit of a child, is telling his side of the story. The lawsuit claims a detective’s, and the City of Santa Fe’s, negligence led to prosecutors letting the suspect off with far lesser […]
New Mexico judge, pets killed by husband in murder-suicide, authorities say
Diane Albert, a New Mexico judge, and her pets were shot and killed by her husband on Friday before he turned the gun on himself, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Albuquerque man involved in fatal crash avoids jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marco Melo-Fernandez, an Albuquerque man involved in a deadly crash nearly five years ago, will not face jail time. In 2017, Melo Fernandez crashed into a car on I-25 near San Antonio and took off. Annamaria Garcia was killed in the crash. Earlier this year, Melo-Fernandez pleaded no contest to knowingly leaving the […]
Albuquerque double murder suspect arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshall’s arrested a double murder suspect in Mountainair, New Mexico. 27-year-old Jayme Olsen is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August. Albuquerque Police say officers responded to a shooting near Lomas Blvd. and I-25 around 5:21 a.m. on August 28. They say Amaya and Jurado […]
Albuquerque saw more domestic violence calls on Thanksgiving than it has in a decade
This Thanksgiving in Albuquerque had more domestic violence calls than the holiday has seen in a decade, according to the Albuquerque Police Department
APD makes arrest after recognizing suspect at Walgreens
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police officers were out protecting big box stores over the holiday weekend. They made several arrests but one stood out. Thomas Griffin was arrested at a Walgreens on Central Saturday morning when the officer recognized him and knew he had a felony warrant. When they searched Griffin, they found 420 fentanyl pills, […]
FBI offers reward in Laguna Pueblo homicide
News Release FBI Albuquerque Division - Public Affairs Office The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the stabbing death of a Laguna Pueblo man. On August 12, 2021, Victor G. Jones, 42, was ...
Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zerrick Marquez, the man accused of beating four-year-old James Dunklee to death is trying to withdraw the plea he made in March. Marquez pleaded guilty to intentional child abuse resulting in death but on Tuesday, asked to take back the plea, claiming he didn’t realize he could spend the rest of his life […]
Authorities: NM judge, husband die in likely murder-suicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A municipal judge in New Mexico appears to have been fatally shot by her husband before he killed himself, authorities said. Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of Diane Albert, 65, and Eric Pinkerton, 63, several dogs and a cat on Friday at their home in the Village of Los Ranchos, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said. She said Pinkerton apparently shot and killed them all before taking his own life.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque teen who shot at pregnant 17-year-old sentenced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who shot a pregnant 17-year-old, killing her baby, was sentenced Monday. Adam Herrera will spend 18 years in prison. Herrera was only 15 when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex in May of 2020. He and three others opened fire, hitting Malagon in the stomach twice.
New Mexico man arrested after allegedly dismembering and disemboweling wife ahead of Thanksgiving dinner
A 62-year-old man was arrested on Thanksgiving after relatives found him alongside the body of his wife, who he allegedly dismembered ahead of the family dinner.
Police officer alleging APD retaliation within department
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer is suing the department, claiming they’ve made life rough for him after he came forward with a complaint about inappropriate behavior by one of his bosses. Jared Vander Dussen is representing APD Officer Jonathan Sanchez. The lawsuit claims after reporting an inappropriate relationship between an officer and […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police prepare to disband their Open Space Division
Albuquerque Police are just months away from disbanding their Open Space Division. Target 7 spoke with a retired Open Space officer and Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina to learn more. Anthony Martinez worked for the division for more than a decade. "I grew up here and this bosque out in...
4th of July murder suspect set to take plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering his sister’s boyfriend is going to take a plea deal. Francisco Robles was in court Monday afternoon when lawyers from both sides said they have come to an agreement on a plea deal. Court documents say Robles slit Javier Gandarilla’s throat during a Fourth of July celebration, […]
APD SWAT arrests barricaded individual in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is waking up in jail after a SWAT standoff at the Enclave Apartments on Osuna near Eubank. According to a criminal complaint, Anthony Martin-Pablo was arrested Sunday afternoon. Court documents say police responded to a domestic violence situation at the apartment complex. Police say Martin-Pablo barricaded himself inside his […]
New Mexico Judge Shot Dead Along With Her Pets
A newly elected judge in New Mexico has been found shot dead along with her pets in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Diane Albert, a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos and a former Los Alamos County Commissioner, was found dead Friday after a friend alerted police to a “troubling message” from Albert’s husband, the Albuquerque Journal reports, citing a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. “[Eric] Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself,” the spokeswoman was quoted saying. Deputies reportedly found the bodies of several dogs and a cat at the couple’s home. Local news outlet KOAT reports that dispatch tapes obtained from the sheriff’s office revealed deputies being told: “He left a voice-mail to his friend stating that he murdered his wife and his dogs and his cat. And he is about to murder himself.”Read it at Albuquerque Journal
krwg.org
3 Albuquerque police officers on leave after fatal shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three Albuquerque police officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation continues into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a knife-wielding man who was involved in a domestic dispute with his parents. Police Chief Harold Medina says the mother called for help after the...
APD says officers responded to 207 domestic violence calls over holiday weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a busy and violent holiday weekend across the Albuquerque metro. APD Chief Harold Medina tweeted, officers responded to 207 domestic violence calls from Wednesday through Saturday. Medina says that is a 46% increase over the same three-day period last week. Two of the calls were fatal. On Thursday, an Albuquerque […]
Fox News
