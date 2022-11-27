ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport organization raises money for man in need of a prosthetic arm

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kr96E_0jPF623600

A Bridgeport man who was training to be a police officer when he lost his right arm in a motorcycle accident spoke out Sunday about the ordeal.

Andre Coulter, 33, lost his arm in August after being in an accident near his home at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Iranistan Avenue.

After getting on his motorcycle on his way to the gym, Coulter said he was T-boned by a vehicle that was turning left on Gregory Street.

He lost his right arm in that accident.

“Life’s going to throw so many things at you, you know, but it’s very important to just be positive and understand that, you know, nothing happens by accident,” Coulter said.

The Bridgeport Guardians, an organization of Black police officers, are raising money for a prosthetic arm for Coulter. They have raised $2,500 for the cause so far.

An arm can cost between $30,000 to $100,000 -- or more.

“This is an important cause, and we don’t have enough of this, so I’m really, really happy these guys are stepping up because this young man deserves every bit of it,” said Wayne Winston.

Coulter, a manager at Longhorn Steakhouse, said despite his circumstances, he never gives up.

"It's never going to change, I'm never going to have my arm back, but champions adjust, and I've been able to pivot fairly quickly and kind of understand that this is my new norm now," Coulter said.

To donate to a GoFundMe created by Coulter's girlfriend, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: Pistol, shotgun stolen from two cars in Trumbull just minutes apart

A pistol and a shotgun were stolen from two separate cars in Trumbull just minutes apart, police say. Both of the thefts happened on Nov. 16, police say. A 9mm Glock was stolen from a car parked near LA Fitness at Trumbull Westfield Mall at 2:13 p.m., and a shotgun was reported stolen from a car in a separate incident across town at 2:59 p.m., police say.
TRUMBULL, CT
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Station “Incident”

#Bridgeport—At approximately 2:30pm the City of Bridgeport City Hall located at 45 Lyon Terrace was placed on a Lock-In/Lock-Out out of an abundance of caution due to a visitor making a threat inside one of the departments. That individual a short time later was apprehended and placed into custody by the swift work of the Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport does not tolerate any threats to city employees and properties and will act accordingly and in a timely fashion.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

The Word On Brownell Street: Call Luciano

Luciano Reyes slipped on a Carhartt sweatshirt and a second pair of gloves Tuesday to rescue a paint job on Brownell Street before the temperatures turned colder. Someone else had painted the house on Brownell between Maple and Edgewood in the summer. That someone else apparently skipped town before finishing.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Burglarizing Wells Fargo Bank In Darien

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported that he burglarized a bank in Fairfield County. Police responded to a burglar alarm at Wells Fargo Bank in Darien, located at 310 Heights Road, at about 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, the Darien Police Department said. Officers discovered a...
DARIEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Haynes was sentenced to serve 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. RELATED: Man found guilty of murdering Waterbury woman: police […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Husband, wife in Danbury found dead in apparent murder-suicide

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A husband and wife in Danbury were found dead from a murder-suicide, police revealed on Tuesday. Danbury police said their preliminary investigation found that one of the two shot the other and then turned the gun on themselves. An autopsy is being performed today to help...
DANBURY, CT
News 12

News 12

122K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy