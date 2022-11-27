Bridgeport organization raises money for man in need of a prosthetic arm

A Bridgeport man who was training to be a police officer when he lost his right arm in a motorcycle accident spoke out Sunday about the ordeal.

Andre Coulter, 33, lost his arm in August after being in an accident near his home at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Iranistan Avenue.

After getting on his motorcycle on his way to the gym, Coulter said he was T-boned by a vehicle that was turning left on Gregory Street.

He lost his right arm in that accident.

“Life’s going to throw so many things at you, you know, but it’s very important to just be positive and understand that, you know, nothing happens by accident,” Coulter said.

The Bridgeport Guardians, an organization of Black police officers, are raising money for a prosthetic arm for Coulter. They have raised $2,500 for the cause so far.

An arm can cost between $30,000 to $100,000 -- or more.

“This is an important cause, and we don’t have enough of this, so I’m really, really happy these guys are stepping up because this young man deserves every bit of it,” said Wayne Winston.

Coulter, a manager at Longhorn Steakhouse, said despite his circumstances, he never gives up.

"It's never going to change, I'm never going to have my arm back, but champions adjust, and I've been able to pivot fairly quickly and kind of understand that this is my new norm now," Coulter said.

To donate to a GoFundMe created by Coulter's girlfriend