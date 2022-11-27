Read full article on original website
Oklahoma hearse driver charged with first-degree murder related to road rage shooting
Kasey Caleb McConville, 25, was arrested by Oklahoma City police Friday after allegedly shooting a man while driving a hearse in what officials said was a road rage incident.
Country singer Jake Flint dead at 37, hours after wedding
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding to fiancée Brenda on Saturday. The up-and-coming star was just 37.
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss an assault against her and her one-year-old daughter and Riverside County's decision to allow the suspect to walk free.
Missing California Mom Of Two Found Dead In Desert After Sister Finds 'Significant Amount Of Blood' In Home
Rachel Castillo disappeared under suspicious circumstances and was later found in a "remote location" in Antelope Valley, authorities said. Her ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, has been identified as the "primary suspect." Rachel Castillo, a California mom of two, has been found dead in a “remote” desert just days after her sister...
Woman killed on I-95 when car sandwiched between 2 tractor trailers in New York
A driver was killed in a fiery crash on I-95 in the Bronx, New York, early Tuesday after a car was crushed between two tractor trailers, according to police.
Daily News
Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police
An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
Pike County massacre: Angela Wagner says 8 murders were husband's idea
Angela Wagner, matriarch of the family accused of killing eight victims in the 2016 Pike County massacre, testified Tuesday that the murders were her husband's idea.
Texas jury awards $21 million to family of man left in vegetative state after routine surgery
The family of a Texas man who was left in a vegetative state after what was supposed to be routine leg surgery has been awarded $21 million by a Texas jury.
Reba McEntire postpones concerts on doctor's orders, reveals 'difficult decision' to reschedule shows
Reba McEntire revealed she's on "vocal rest" and was forced to reschedule show's on her tour. The "Fancy" singer is scheduled to perform at CMA Awards.
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
Ex-Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt admits to giving player’s mother cash-filled Chick-fil-A bag
According to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel, Pruitt told investigators that giving the player's mother cash was "the human thing, the right thing to do."
Warnock ex-wife asks court to compel pastor to child custody questioning
Oulèye Ndoye, ex-wife of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, is requesting the court to compel the senator to questioning regarding their ongoing child custody battles.
Mexican searchers exhume 53 bags of human remains after dog is spotted carrying human hand
A group of Mexican women has unearthed 53 bags of human remains over the past month in the Mexican town of Irapuato, which has been ravaged by cartels.
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida serial killer suspect Michael Townson told investigators that he fatally choked Linda Little in 1991 and dumped her body in Georgia.
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider opposes Ohio legislation to ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors
Amy Schneider, a "Jeopardy!" champion, is planning on attending the hearing for an Ohio bill that would ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors at the Ohio Statehouse.
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View." "Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Ben Carson: Left's attacks on Black conservative Herschel Walker an 'attempt to divide the Black community'
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Ben Carson accused the left of trying to divide the Black community by attacking Black conservatives like Herschel Walker.
