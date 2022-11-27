ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Idaho Cash
09-13-19-29-33
(nine, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $63,700
Lucky For Life
02-25-27-30-39, Lucky Ball: 12
(two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Pick 3 Day
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
Pick 3 Night
9-9-3
(nine, nine, three)
Pick 4 Day
4-7-4-3
(four, seven, four, three)
Pick 4 Night
5-9-5-9
(five, nine, five, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000
Weekly Grand
01-05-07-10-30
(one, five, seven, ten, thirty)
Comments / 0