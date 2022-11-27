Read full article on original website
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
WWE Star Fires Shot At Kenny Omega
WWE NXT star Edris Enofe has thrown shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Kenny Omega has won championships all over the world utilizing his signature ‘V-Trigger’ knee strike. Edris Enofe has now argued that Omega cannot perform the...
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
The Undertaker Says Current WWE Star Has ‘Never Been A Bigger Star’
The Undertaker had some kind words to share about WWE star and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who the Deadman says has “never been a bigger star”. Zayn is on the run of his career, involved in a complex and emotional story with Roman Reigns and his stable the Bloodline.
Backstage News On Becky Lynch WWE Return
After weeks of speculation that Becky Lynch would be returning to WWE, The Man finally appeared. Lynch was revealed as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team during SmackDown on November 25. She made her in-ring return at the Survivor Series WarGames event on November 26,...
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal Set For AEW Dynamite December 7
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (November 30) a major announcement regarding the future of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Announced during a match between Dax Harwood and Bryan Danielson, a huge match for next week on AEW Dynamite. Featured in the graphic that appeared on screen during the announcement was Ethan...
IMPACT Star Would Like To Do Open Challenges For Their Title
An IMPACT Wrestling star would like to do open challenges for their title. At IMPACT Over Drive, Trey Miguel defeated Black Taurus to win the X-Division Championship for the second time. Miguel’s first reign with the gold lasted nearly 200 days and saw the former Rascalz member defend his title in independent promotions, such as DEFY and Wrestling REVOLVER.
FTR’s AEW Contract Expiry Date Revealed?
Current ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR have left quite the impact since their WWE release back in 2020. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler arrived in All Elite Wrestling in May 2020, signing three year deals with the company. Initially, Dax believed that the pair’s AEW contracts would...
Top WWE Star Working Through Injury
A top WWE star is reportedly working through an injury. Kevin Owens made his return on the November 18 episode of SmackDown as the final member of the Brawling Brutes’ WarGames team. Owens had recently suffered a knee injury that had kept him off WWE television for a number...
AEW’s Stokely Hathaway Discusses His Mental Health Issues Following WWE Release
AEW’s Stokely Hathaway has opened up about his mental health struggles in the wake of his release from WWE. Hathaway, formerly known as Malcolm Bivens in NXT, was released from WWE in April after turning down an offer of a contract extension. Speaking to Renee Paquette on her podcast...
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Sasha Banks Possible Return
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on Sasha Banks’ possible return to the company. As previously reported, Sasha Banks and WWE’s contract negotiations have seemingly stalled due to a money issue. One of Sasha’s greatest rivals during her time in WWE was Charlotte Flair with many of...
WWE Star Continues Heel Turn Tease
On tonight’s WWE NXT (November 29) a popular star continued to tease their new heelish and bitter attitude. In the kick off match on tonight’s WWE NXT, Indi Hartwell took on Roxanne Perez as their animosity made its way from social media snaps to in-ring action. After the...
Former WWE Star Returning To The Ring
A former WWE star is returning to the ring. The WWE locker room has seen major changes over the past few years with the vast majority of roster members working their way through NXT before making to the main roster. Before NXT was known for having some of the top...
High Praise For NXT Star From Around Wrestling World
It isn’t often that there are individuals who are both exceptional at their jobs and beloved, but get ready to hear about one from WWE!. After she had a big match to kick off tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 29), Roxanne Perez got high praise from former colleagues.
Top WWE Star Criticized For Not Feeling ‘Authentic’
An ex-WWE name has explained why he thinks Ronda Rousey’s title defence against Shotzi at Survivor Series ‘didn’t click.’. Former WWE official, Jimmy Korderas, has shared his thoughts on the Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi match that took place on Saturday, November 29. There was a lot of...
Huge Return Kicks Off AEW Dynamite
A huge AEW return kicked off tonight’s (November 30) episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley coming to the ring for a promo following his segment with William Regal on last week’s show. Moxley said that he is the heart...
New AEW Video Series Announced
A new AEW video series has been announced. Since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, Danhausen has become one of the most popular signees to the company this year. His online presence and humor created buzz for him on the independent scene and it seems like AEW will be capitalizing on this.
WWE Star Comments On Potential Match With Becky Lynch
A WWE star has commented on a potential match with Becky Lynch. At WWE Survivor Series War Games, the Women’s War Games match saw a potential showdown teased between the returning Becky Lynch and The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley. In 2019, the two women went one-on-one on an...
