CEDAR BLUFF – The 2022 Cherokee County Basketball Invitational, sponsored by Alabama ONE, will be held Dec. 17, 19 and 20 at Cedar Bluff. All five Cherokee County girls and boys teams will participate, in addition to Handley, Breman, Ga., and Talladega County Central. Admission is $6 per day.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO