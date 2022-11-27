ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

A merry time at Yuletree Jubilee in West Springfield

By Duncan MacLean
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8b5W_0jPF4Y2H00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Thread Network’s Yuletree Jubilee was Sunday, giving West Springfield residents a chance to win a one of a kind Christmas tree and support the arts at the same time.

22nd Annual Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center

Each tree donated by an organization, family or community leader features a along with a full load of gifts to entice raffle entrants. Participants paid for a roll of 20 raffle tickets, dropping them in the bucket of the tree they want as their own. Then, on December 4, the winners are picked. The money goes to support local programs in the arts.

“We get a lot of community support in West Springfield and we’re really grateful for it,” said Jane Barrientos Director of Red Threat Network, about the event.

The Red Threat Network is a non-profit created to promote community arts through education and advocacy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Keystone Commons Assisted Living hosts “Stuff the Van” toy drive

Another toy drive happened on Thursday night, this one in Ludlow. Keystone Commons Assisted Living community hosted their "Stuff The Van" event. It benefits Toys for Tots, which was founded by the U.S. Marine Corps in 1947 to donate toys to kids who are less fortunate during the holiday season.
LUDLOW, MA
thereminder.com

Drive-by tour highlights Westfield's holiday decorations

WESTFIELD — Now through Jan. 2, Westfield on Weekends (WOW) is having its third annual Holiday Lights Tour. It’s one of the many events of DecemberFest, Westfield’s holiday celebration of their most popular traditions. This self-guided tour gives families the chance to showcase their outdoor holiday displays...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Cooley St. Springfield Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the Xfinity van. According to officials the driver had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle. No...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy