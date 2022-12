PETALUMA (BCN) Police arrested a Petaluma man Tuesday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an attack using a rock. Officers responded to a 9:49 p.m. report by the victim of an assault in the 1000 block of Lakeville Steet, according to a news release shared late Tuesday by the Petaluma Police Department.

