ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Naturopath who sold fake vaccine cards gets nearly 3 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced in California on Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court...
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy