Read full article on original website
Related
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Burglars ram SUV into Oakland store in attempted ATM robbery, officials say
The burglars tried to take the store's ATM, then fled in a second vehicle after having difficulty removing the SUV from the building.
SFGate
Naturopath who sold fake vaccine cards gets nearly 3 years
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced in California on Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court...
Comments / 0