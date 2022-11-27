Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tributes to Birmingham men who died in al-Shabab militant attack
Funeral prayers have been held for two Birmingham men who died during a siege on a Somali hotel. Sheikh Abdulkaadir Abdullahi Ahmed, 54 and Mohamed Hassan Elmi, 53, were shot by al-Shabab militants who attacked Villa Ray in Mogadishu, said family. Birmingham's Somali community gathered at the Arrahma Islamic Centre...
BBC
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
BBC
Nigerian student Aminu Adamu Mohammed accused of defaming Aisha Buhari
Outrage is growing in Nigeria after a university student was arrested and charged with defaming President Muhammadu Buhari's wife on Twitter. Prosecutors alleged in the charge sheet that Aminu Adamu Mohammed posted a picture of Aisha Buhari, and wrote in the Hausa language words that roughly translated accused her of embezzlement.
BBC
Afghanistan: Parks become latest no-go areas for women in Kabul
Squeals of delight from young children fill the air as they enjoy the thrills of the Ferris wheel, bumper cars and a small rollercoaster at an amusement park in central Kabul. Their fathers sit on the rides with them, or look on, taking photos - rare moments of joy in Afghanistan where the news is often so bleak.
BBC
Ukraine war: Chornobaivka airbase, symbol of Russian defeat
From the start of the war, a military airfield and village just outside Kherson city achieved legendary status in Ukraine. Captured by Russian forces within days of Russia's full-scale invasion in February, Chornobaivka was then repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces. It became one of the most important battlefields of the...
BBC
Hulme woman raped after armed man climbs through window
A man who climbed into a woman's flat and threatened her with a knife before raping her is being sought by police. The woman was attacked after the man entered through an unlocked window at the apartment in Hulme, Manchester, at about 05:00 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
BBC
Belfast: 'People are having to leave their home due to racism'
Many ethnic minority residents of Belfast still face "racism, isolation and poverty," according to a new report. Many of them also view local politics as "inaccessible and irrelevant" due to a "green/orange emphasis". The research examined the experiences of Black, Asian, ethnic minority and Traveller people living in Belfast. It...
BBC
Bridgend: Police get more time to question baby death suspects
Police have been given an extra 24 hours to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found. Officers were called to a property at Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend county, on Saturday evening. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were arrested on suspicion of concealing...
BBC
Ukraine war: The surrender hotline for Russian soldiers
The Ukrainian government has said a scheme it created for Russian soldiers to surrender is getting up to 100 enquiries a day. The "I Want To Live" project was started in September. By calling a hotline or entering details through messenger apps, Russian troops can arrange the best way to...
BBC
Thai monks fail drug tests leaving temple empty
A small Buddhist temple in Thailand has been left without any monks after they were all dismissed for failing drug tests, local officials have said. Four monks, including the abbot, tested positive for methamphetamine in the northern province of Phetchabun, an official told news agency AFP. Boonlert Thintapthai said the...
BBC
Rishi Sunak pledges police powers to tackle illegal protests
Rishi Sunak has said it is "completely unacceptable" that people were having their lives disrupted by a "selfish minority" who join illegal protests. Home Secretary Suella Braverman has met with police chief constables to discuss tactics used by some environmental protest groups, such as Just Stop Oil. The prime minister...
BBC
Russian mercenary videos 'top 1bn views' on TikTok
TikTok is hosting dozens of videos that glorify violence by Russia's Wagner Group of mercenaries and they have been viewed more than a billion times, according to a new report. Wagner has sent mercenaries into Ukraine in big numbers. US-based NewsGuard, which focuses on online misinformation, says some of the...
BBC
Chadwell Heath bus attack: Teen stabbed as revenge for drill track - court
A 16-year-old boy was murdered on a bus home from school as "revenge" for posting a mocking drill music track online, a court has heard. Tyler Hurley died in hospital after he was stabbed while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 14 March. Carlton...
BBC
Spanish coastguard finds stowaways on ship rudder
Three stowaways have been found sitting on the rudder of a ship after it completed an 11-day voyage from Nigeria, Spanish authorities say. A photo shared by the coastguard shows the men sitting on the rudder at the oil tanker's stern, their feet less than a metre away from the water.
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
Comments / 0