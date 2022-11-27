Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving weekend travel 2022: Where can travelers expect flight delays and cancellations?
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking several storm systems that could impact millions of Americans starting to head home after the busy Thanksgiving holiday.
Deadly severe weather outbreak in South leads to at least 40 tornado reports across 4 states
A deadly severe weather outbreak that began Tuesday and lasted into Wednesday morning led to at least 40 reports of tornadoes from Louisiana and Mississippi to Alabama and Georgia, and cleanup efforts were still ongoing across the region Thursday.
Mother, 8-year-old son identified as victims of deadly tornado in Montgomery County, Alabama
A deadly severe weather outbreak produced at least 40 reports of tornadoes that stretched across four states in the South on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and new information is being learned about those who were killed in the storms.
Lava flows from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano are slowing but will begin to spread out, inflate
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is continuing to erupt, but scientists say the lava flows have been slowing down as they reach relatively flat areas around the rumbling mountain.
What makes 'Pele’s Hair' during a volcanic eruption?
As Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano awakens from a decades-long slumber, officials are not only warning those in the area about ash fall and airborne gases but also the potential for volcanic glass fibers known as "Pele's Hair."
Watch: Drones capture video of three active volcanoes around the world
Geologists worldwide are keeping an eye on three active volcanoes, including one in the U.S.
Watch: Drone footage captures devastation from tornadoes in the South
Tornadoes ripped through Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday. This bird’s-eye view shows the extent of the destruction.
What airports, airlines lose the most luggage?
A recent report shows that 55% of U.S. airline passengers have lost their bags, but which airlines and airports lose the most luggage?
Daylight reveals devastation in Mississippi communities hit hard by tornado outbreak
Daylight has revealed the extensive damage to homes and a local grocery store in Mississippi the morning after a severe weather outbreak ripped through the South, spawning tornadoes.
Eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano sends lava shooting hundreds of feet into the air
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano awoke from a nearly 40-year slumber on Sunday night during an eruption that shot lava hundreds of feet into the air and prompted a warning from officials for residents to begin reviewing emergency plans.
The only time the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was canceled
Nothing in the parade’s nearly 100-year history has stopped the balloons from being brought to life, save for one exception: a World War.
What is vog? Hawaiian volcanoes can create quite a bit of it
Aside from ash plumes, bubbling lava and even dealing with possible accumulations of “Pele's Hair,” Hawaiian volcanoes can bring another wrinkle to the islands: vog.
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
Video shows rescue of kayakers, including two children, after being swept out to sea in California
Four kayakers, including two children, were rescued after they were swept out to sea in Marin County, California, and their rescue was caught on video.
What is the most traveled holiday of the year?
Before you hit the road for the holiday, think about all the other Americans doing the same exact thing. What is the heaviest traveled holiday period? You may need two guesses if you include road, rail, air and ship travel.
Italian landslide kills at least 8: See incredible video of destruction of the seaside town
Historic rains triggered a deadly debris flow on the small island of Ischia. The local fire departments called for reinforcements which arrived by boat from Naples.
Homes severely damaged when likely tornado tears through Choctaw County in Mississippi
Several homes were severely damaged when a likely tornado tore through Choctaw County, Mississippi, on Tuesday afternoon, but emergency officials said there haven't been any reports of injuries.
Heavy snow knocks out power to thousands around Seattle as more wintry weather looms
The first round of winter weather this week left thousands across Washington without power after gusting winds and snow snarled traffic and left up to 4 inches of snow in Seattle.
Missing 63-year-old hunter rescued in Alaskan wilderness
Irving Langmaid was reported as an overdue hunter, last seen on Saturday at 9 a.m. He was then located that night near the town of Klawock in southern Alaska.
Watch: Live tracker and look at dangerous severe weather outbreak across the South
A dangerous severe weather outbreak is forecast in parts of the South Tuesday night, with the potential for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.
