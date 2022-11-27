ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.

By Rachel Pellegrino
 4 days ago

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.”

“Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then some from what you would find in the mall. It’s just wonderful knowing that they’re right here from Hurricane or here just in West Virginia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrfeA_0jPF2hog00

One of the vendors at the event was Jayla Green, the owner of “JBeauty.”

Green started her skincare business two years ago when she was 18 years old.

For Green, shopping locally means you’ll find one-of-a-kind products.

“Shop local, shop small because the things you find here at vendor events and on small business websites you’re not going to find at a large company,” Green said.

Another vendor, Missy Barker, is the owner of “Rollin’ in the Dough.” She started her tasty treats business three years ago.

West Virginia toy and coat drive found roots in bluegrass music

Support from the community is what she said keeps businesses like hers afloat.

“I think it’s very important to support small businesses rather than the big chains, especially now that times are tough as far as finances for people,” Barker said.

Small Business Saturday may come once a year, but those that spoke with 13 News said residents should support these businesses no matter the day of the year.

“You have to support local, especially here in West Virginia,” said Crawford.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

