REVIEW: Roast Beast Sandwich Topped with a Tiny Meatloaf Sandwich Returns for Grinchmas 2022 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

WDW News Today
REVIEW: Beef Brisket, Korean Barbecue, Buffalo Chicken, and Plant-Based Waffle Bowls at Fairfax Fare in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Four new waffle bowls are now available at Fairfax Fare in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Braised brisket tossed in barbecue sauce topped with pickled jalapeños, red onion, and corn chips served on house-made queso sauce and mashed potatoes in a waffle bowl. The brisket in here is so sweet;...
WDW News Today
Pizza Skulls Added to The Mess Tent Menu in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The pepperoni pizza skulls previously available at Universal Studios Florida during Halloween Horror Nights 31 have been added to the permanent menu of The Mess Tent, a quick-service stand outside Skull Island: Reign of Kong in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Pizza Skull – $7.49. Pepperoni and cheese stuffed...
WDW News Today
A Complete Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season at the Universal Orlando Resort with Tips, Reviews, and More
It’s the most awesomest celebration of the season! The holidays have kicked off here at the Universal Orlando Resort, and to make sure you don’t miss out on anything, we’ve put together a full guide to help you make the most of your visit. You can find...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Fantasmic! Dining Package Debuts at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
Fantasmic! returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the beginning of this month, but the dining packages didn’t return until today. Naturally, our first stop was the Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater Restaurant. Here’s what’s included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:. An entrée and appetizer or dessert at select...
WDW News Today
Governor DeSantis Responds To CEO Iger’s Comments on Florida ‘Battle,’ Walt Disney Company Plans to Increase Spending, Cast Members Protest Low Wages, & More: Daily Recap (11/30/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed to Bench Seats to Accommodate Larger American Guests
When Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened on October 1, 2021, at the France Pavilion at EPCOT, the ride vehicles were exactly the same as the ones used at Disneyland Paris. However, the configuration of some of the ride vehicles at the Walt Disney World Resort have been modified. Originally, the...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: 11/24/22 (Thanksgiving at EPCOT, Coca-Cola Branded Cups Return to Club Cool, Festival Menu Boards Arrive, & More)
Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving from EPCOT! Today, we are making our way around the park to see what’s new!. Crowds were pretty moderate this morning as we entered the park. There were quite a few people but nothing unusual as of recently. This is one of our favorite...
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Shop Getting New Flooring Ahead of Rumored Retheme at Universal Studios Florida
The Hello Kitty Store has closed temporarily while undergoing re-flooring. We recently reported that eventually the store will be rethemed. Red curtains hang at the entrance to the shop. We would assume they are placing a plain, generic flooring because they are phasing Hello Kitty out, with plans to close the Hello Kitty Shop permanently in the future.
WDW News Today
New Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s Shirt and Sweatshirt Available at Universal Studios Florida
Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s is a fun parade that rolls through Universal Studios Florida and mimics the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City with oversized balloons. Fans of the parade will love these two new shirts that we found!. Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Meet The Grinch, Max, and the Whos at Universal Studios Hollywood for the Holidays
You can’t spell Grinchmas without the word “Grinch.” Also, The Grinch needs his hard-working companion Max. Both Max and The Grinch have character interaction areas at Universal Studios Hollywood for the holiday festivities. These festivities last until January 1, 2023. You can find both The Grinch and Max within the special Grinchmas area at Universal Studios Hollywood.
WDW News Today
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Staffing Points to Reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad Before Christmas 2022
Recent staffing changes indicate that Disney is aiming to reopen the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom before this Christmas, December 25. The Railroad has been closed since October 2018, when it was shut down in order to reroute the tracks for the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run.
WDW News Today
Cast Members Protest Low Working Wages Outside Walt Disney World
Unionized Disney employees have rallied together in Kissimmee, by Walt Disney World Property, in support of a fair working wage. Cast Members are currently protesting and chanting “Disney workers need a raise.”. As provided by Katie Rice on Twitter, cast members are raising signs showing the difficulties affording health...
WDW News Today
New Gelato Stand Rolls Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios
On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we discovered a new gelato stand located in Grand Avenue just outside Muppet Vision 3D. The Cast Member informed us this was a new addition to the area and would be permanent. The menu features seven flavors – cookies and cream,...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in February 2023
Disneyland has announced that the Magic Happens parade will return to the park on February 24, 2023. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. Though it was confirmed at D23 Expo to return in spring 2023, a casting call posted in September indicated it would return earlier.
WDW News Today
Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Now Includes Nat Geo Dinosaur Book Instead of Third Side With Kids’ Meals
Restaurantosaurus in Disney’s Animal Kingdom has changed what is available as part of their kids meals. Instead of a third side, young guests will now get a National Geographic dinosaur book. Kids meals start at $8.99 and still include two sides of your choice, plus the book. The small...
WDW News Today
Groot Ear Headband Arrives at Disney California Adventure
These adorable Groot Ear Headbands have made their way onto shelves of the Avengers Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. The Groot Ears Headband features a lovely green leaf bow at its center affixed atop ears and a headband wrapped in a brown corduroy resembling the Marvel character’s tree bark exterior. A younger felted patch of Groot is affixed to the right ear while the left ear is wrapped with leafy vines.
WDW News Today
Anaheim Ducks Day Returning to Disney California Adventure in January 2023
Anaheim Ducks Day is returning to Disney California Adventure on January 12, 2023. Disneyland Resort announced the return via Twitter and promised more details to come soon. See the official announcement below. The Walt Disney Company was the original owner and founder of the Anaheim Ducks NHL club. In 2020,...
WDW News Today
Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course to Open in December After Lengthy Refurbishment
This past spring, we reported that Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course would be closed for a lengthy refurbishment. At the time, it was unclear when the popular course would reopen – only sometime later this year. Disney has announced that the Magnolia Golf Course will reopen as a 14-hole course on Monday, December 12, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Wallet
A new Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Wallet arrived at Curiouser Clothiers. The line of Grand Floridian Loungefly products has been growing, and this wallet matches the previously released ear headband and backpack. Grand Floridian Disney Loungefly Wallet – $70. This Loungefly wallet fits the imagery...
