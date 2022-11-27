Read full article on original website
Messi, Argentina advance at World Cup after blanking Poland
DOHA, Qatar — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
Hershey native Pulisic’s chances of playing Saturday hinge on unknowns, central Pa. doc says
Dr. Robert Gallo doesn’t know U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic personally. He lacks direct knowledge of the Hershey native’s injury. But Gallo, an orthopedic surgeon at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, knows something about athletes of Pulisic’s caliber. “In my experience, the elite athletes...
Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup. After beating Germany in the team’s opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week.
Morocco beats Canada to reach World Cup round of 16 for only 2nd time
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Walid Regragui stood in the middle of a team huddle as his players reached out and patted him vigorously on the head. Then they threw their coach in the air, almost as if they had already won the World Cup. Regragui has been an international...
Stéphanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref
AL KHOR, Qatar — French referee Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game on Thursday as she blew her whistle to start Germany’s game against Costa Rica. Frappart also had two women as assistants — Neuza Back of...
Costa Rica vs. Germany 2022 World Cup FREE live stream (12/1/22): How to watch, time, channel, details
Costa Rica’s surprise win over Japan on Sunday ensured Germany did not face the prospect of immediate elimination with a loss to Spain later that day. But now Germany needs a win against the Central American team on Thursday afternoon to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages at the World Cup.
