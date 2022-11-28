Soccer-Germany breath life into World Cup campaign in battling draw with Spain

AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Spain hit the woodwork and had the better chances but were goalless against Germany at halftime in their World Cup Group E match on Sunday.

Dani Olmo's seventh minute shot was palmed onto the crossbar by keeper Manuel Neuer in a reflex save while Ferran Torres fired over the bar from point blank range in the 33rd.

Germany had an effort by Antonio Ruediger disallowed for offside.

