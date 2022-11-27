ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robert Folkner
3d ago

I remember when Fraudci first claimed that there was no way Covid could have been created in a lab, and how the CDC contradicted this a week later.

Reply
41
Pamela Mitchell
3d ago

we can believe a thing that come out his mouth so go retire some were on the millions we have paid you with the sweat of the tax payers money

Reply(1)
40
Elaine Fleming
3d ago

why does no one remember that Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff we're at the Wuhan lab not long before the virus happened. Chuck Schumer had also been their, coincidence?

Reply(13)
41
