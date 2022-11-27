ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Grain prices have soared since Biden was elected, but so have farm input costs, including fertilizer prices inflated by tariffs

sdstandardnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Mexico exit World Cup on goal difference despite beating Saudi Arabia

Mexico suffered an agonising exit from the World Cup on goal difference on Wednesday despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a dramatic finale to Group C. Second-half goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez secured victory for Mexico at Lusail Stadium but they finished third behind Poland after Salem Al-Dawsari's late strike. Uriel Antuna then had another goal disallowed for offside before Al-Dawsari's late strike. mw/jw
Idaho Capital Sun

Newly elected Idaho officials talk taxes, upcoming legislative session at annual conference

Concerns about the economy, budget outlooks, property taxes and other subjects were the focus of the 76th annual Associated Taxpayers of Idaho Conference on Wednesday, with legislators and newly elected officials in attendance about a month before the next legislative session begins. The Associated Taxpayers of Idaho is a nonprofit organization that produces reports related […] The post Newly elected Idaho officials talk taxes, upcoming legislative session at annual conference appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy