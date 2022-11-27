Grain prices have soared since Biden was elected, but so have farm input costs, including fertilizer prices inflated by tariffs

Concerns about the economy, budget outlooks, property taxes and other subjects were the focus of the 76th annual Associated Taxpayers of Idaho Conference on Wednesday, with legislators and newly elected officials in attendance about a month before the next legislative session begins. The Associated Taxpayers of Idaho is a nonprofit organization that produces reports related […] The post Newly elected Idaho officials talk taxes, upcoming legislative session at annual conference appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO