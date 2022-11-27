Grain prices have soared since Biden was elected, but so have farm input costs, including fertilizer prices inflated by tariffs

Read full article on original website
Related
North Korea's Kim calls for meeting to review state affairs
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for a major political conference before the end of the year to talk about key state affairs, where he's expected to address his increasingly tense relations with Washington and Seoul over the expansion of his nuclear and missile programs
Mexico exit World Cup on goal difference despite beating Saudi Arabia
Mexico suffered an agonising exit from the World Cup on goal difference on Wednesday despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a dramatic finale to Group C. Second-half goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez secured victory for Mexico at Lusail Stadium but they finished third behind Poland after Salem Al-Dawsari's late strike. Uriel Antuna then had another goal disallowed for offside before Al-Dawsari's late strike. mw/jw
Newly elected Idaho officials talk taxes, upcoming legislative session at annual conference
Concerns about the economy, budget outlooks, property taxes and other subjects were the focus of the 76th annual Associated Taxpayers of Idaho Conference on Wednesday, with legislators and newly elected officials in attendance about a month before the next legislative session begins. The Associated Taxpayers of Idaho is a nonprofit organization that produces reports related […] The post Newly elected Idaho officials talk taxes, upcoming legislative session at annual conference appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
World Cup: U.S. men's and women's teams to split prize money
U.S. Soccer's recently ratified equal-pay agreement will allow the men's and women's teams to split Tuesday's Iran win prize money evenly.
Wall Street ends sharply higher after Powell comments
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December.
U.S. House panel gets access to Trump's tax returns after long legal battle
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee has obtained access to Donald Trump's tax returns, following a years-long court fight with the Republican former president who has accused the Democratic-led panel of being politically motivated.
Comments / 0