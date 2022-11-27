ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

No. 9 Kansas fighting injuries, meets sluggish Seton Hall

One of the more intriguing matchups of the Big East-Big 12 Battle will pit No. 9 Kansas, the defending national champion, against inconsistent Seton Hall on Thursday in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas (7-1) played three games in three days in last week’s Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. It ran out...
LAWRENCE, KS

