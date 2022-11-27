ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world buzzes at outburst involving Broncos QB Russell Wilson

By Chris Novak
 4 days ago
Frustrations with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson have reached another critical point.

Wilson and the Broncos have disappointed many this season. The team might have posted its most lackluster showing of the season against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Denver sputtered and the 23-10 final score doesn’t indicate just how bad the Broncos looked.

Frustration has trickled down from everywhere. It was persistent on Sunday — even on the field. Wilson became the target of an angered teammate when defensive lineman Mike Purcell let out an animated tirade in Wilson’s direction during the game.

Wilson and the Broncos had another sour offensive performance. He passed for just 145 yards on 19-of-35 attempts. While he threw for a touchdown, the touchdown came in garbage time and the Broncos’ chances of winning were unrealistic.

Issues with Wilson have been a storyline all season. Recently, former lineman Tyler Polumbus revealed that Wilson’s teammates were getting irritated at him for multiple reasons. Polumbus also believed the quarterback was “losing his mind.”

Outbursts on the field are quite common. And with such a disappointing season, and it being so incredibly frustrating, it’s hard to place blame on any animated responses. This will be hard to look away from, though.

