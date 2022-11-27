Bears lose soggy Sunday matchup against the Jets, 10-31

MEADOWLANDS, N.J. — The Chicago Bears dropped their fifth straight game overall after a loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Things looked promising early, as the Bears reeled off 10 straight points behind a Cairo Santos 22-yard field goal and a 4-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Siemian to Byron Pringle to take the lead, 10-7, early on in the second quarter.

However, it was all Jets the rest of the way, as New York’s defense went on to shut out Chicago over the last 44 minutes of the game, and the Jet’s offense reeled off 24 unanswered points to run away with a rain-soaked victory, 31-10.

Trevor Siemian finished the game 14-25 for 179 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT in place of injured starter Justin Fields, and David Montgomery carried the rock 14 times for 79 yards (5.6 YPC) to pace the Bears ground game.

On the opposite side of the field, Jets QB Mike White had himself a field day, completing 22 of 28 passes for 315 YDS and 3 TDs with his favorite target being rookie WR Garrett Wilson, who hauled in 5 catches for 95 YDS and 2 TDs.

Despite the lopsided loss, undrafted rookie LB Jack Sanborn continued to impress on the defensive side of the ball for Chicago. The Lake Zurich native notched 15 total tackles with 1 tackle-for-loss.

With the strong performance Sunday, Sanborn brings his season tackles total to 48, good for 5th on the Bears active roster.

Injuries

With QB Justin Fields already out, Chicago lost two more key players to injury against the Jets Sunday.

According to WGN Sport’s Kaitlin Sharkey , CB Eddie Jackson was immediately ruled out after suffering a foot injury late in the second quarter.

Then the Bears lost WR Darnell Mooney to an ankle injury after David Montgomery pulled off a 13-yard run on the first play of their second drive in the third. Mooney hobbled off the field without putting pressure on his left leg and was listed as doubtful to return for the rest of the game.

Next Week

Chicago comes home to play the Green Bay Packers next Sunday starting at noon.

