ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Tua Tagovailoa and Miami defense overwhelm Texans

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UoM15_0jPF0nBS00

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 299 yards and a score and the Miami Dolphins’ defense turned two turnovers into first-half touchdowns in a 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins (8-3) led 30-0 by halftime — their largest since building a 41-0 halftime lead against Houston on Oct. 25, 2015 — and won their fifth consecutive game.

Miami moved back into a first-place tie with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. The Dolphins hold the tiebreaker thanks to a win on Sept. 25 against the Bills. The teams will play again in Buffalo in Week 15.

The Texans (1-9-1) entered the game with the NFL’s worst record and hoped for a better outcome after switching from second-year starter Davis Mills to Kyle Allen at quarterback.

Allen completed 26 of 39 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown, but threw two interceptions and finished with a 67.8 passer rating in his first start for the Texans. He was sacked five times.

Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel intercepted Allen with 12:38 left in the second quarter and returned it to the Texans’ 3-yard line. The giveaway set up a touchdown run on the next play by Jeff Wilson.

Two drives later, Dolphins safety Eric Rowe forced a fumble by Texans tight end Jordan Akins, allowing Xavien Howard to recover it and return it 16 yards for a touchdown to give the Dolphins a 27-0 lead with five minutes left in the second quarter.

Miami’s offense was effective until left tackle Terron Armstead was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with a pectoral injury. Tagovailoa was sacked four times and was removed after two drives in the second half with Miami ahead 30-6.

Houston’s defense, led by Maliek Collins (two sacks), recorded five sacks overall.

Allen connected with Akins on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 12:46 left in the fourth quarter to get within 30-12, but the two-point conversion pass failed.

Ka’imi Fairbairn completed the scoring for Houston with a 28-yard field goal with 9:00 remaining.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced thebirth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Monday's date and the baby's weight of 7 pounds 8 ounces. This content is imported from Twitter....
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

88K+
Followers
66K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy