Tua Tagovailoa and Miami defense overwhelm Texans

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 299 yards and a score and the Miami Dolphins’ defense turned two turnovers into first-half touchdowns in a 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins (8-3) led 30-0 by halftime — their largest since building a 41-0 halftime lead against Houston on Oct. 25, 2015 — and won their fifth consecutive game.

Miami moved back into a first-place tie with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. The Dolphins hold the tiebreaker thanks to a win on Sept. 25 against the Bills. The teams will play again in Buffalo in Week 15.

The Texans (1-9-1) entered the game with the NFL’s worst record and hoped for a better outcome after switching from second-year starter Davis Mills to Kyle Allen at quarterback.

Allen completed 26 of 39 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown, but threw two interceptions and finished with a 67.8 passer rating in his first start for the Texans. He was sacked five times.

Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel intercepted Allen with 12:38 left in the second quarter and returned it to the Texans’ 3-yard line. The giveaway set up a touchdown run on the next play by Jeff Wilson.

Two drives later, Dolphins safety Eric Rowe forced a fumble by Texans tight end Jordan Akins, allowing Xavien Howard to recover it and return it 16 yards for a touchdown to give the Dolphins a 27-0 lead with five minutes left in the second quarter.

Miami’s offense was effective until left tackle Terron Armstead was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with a pectoral injury. Tagovailoa was sacked four times and was removed after two drives in the second half with Miami ahead 30-6.

Houston’s defense, led by Maliek Collins (two sacks), recorded five sacks overall.

Allen connected with Akins on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 12:46 left in the fourth quarter to get within 30-12, but the two-point conversion pass failed.

Ka’imi Fairbairn completed the scoring for Houston with a 28-yard field goal with 9:00 remaining.

–Field Level Media

