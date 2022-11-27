Sports in Kansas has released its Top 33 football players from the 2022 season in Kansas. This is not a recruiting list and is based only on the play and success of the 2022 high school football season in Kansas. All players 6-Man to 6A are eligible in Kansas as long as they played in at least 50% or more of their teams total season games. Over 30 media members in Kansas help make up the selection process with input from Conor Nicholl and Bethany Bowman then finalized by Chet Kuplen of Sports in Kansas. Players of the Year by class will be out Friday and Saturday. All-State teams by classification will be out Sunday.

