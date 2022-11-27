Read full article on original website
sportsinks.com
Sports in Kansas Football Top 33 (All-Classes)
Sports in Kansas has released its Top 33 football players from the 2022 season in Kansas. This is not a recruiting list and is based only on the play and success of the 2022 high school football season in Kansas. All players 6-Man to 6A are eligible in Kansas as long as they played in at least 50% or more of their teams total season games. Over 30 media members in Kansas help make up the selection process with input from Conor Nicholl and Bethany Bowman then finalized by Chet Kuplen of Sports in Kansas. Players of the Year by class will be out Friday and Saturday. All-State teams by classification will be out Sunday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KWCH.com
Winner of $92M jackpot in NE Kansas still unclaimed
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a big-time winning ticket sold in Kansas for the Nov. 19 Powerball drawing has yet to step forward. The Kansas Lottery said the winner has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $92 million jackpot. The winning numbers in...
kcur.org
What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
KSN News
How much snow is falling across Kansas?
KSN's Storm Track 3 team is tracking snowfall totals across Kansas and some of the surrounding areas.
KSN News
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
KSN News
How many people are on death row in Kansas?
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
GOP elections chief in Kansas decries 'horrible environment'
Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a "horrible environment" for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year
KAKE TV
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
KWCH.com
GALLERY: Kansans capture cold front rolling in
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of Kansas saw its high temperature before sunrise on Tuesday. Temperatures began to fall as a cold front moved across the state. Kansans captured a visual of the cold weather as it rolled in, a line of thick heavy clouds across the horizon. The weather brought snow to some parts of northwest Kansas but it stayed dry across the rest of the state.
North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor’s office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a […]
KSN News
How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits
Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive
Study finds Missouri is the 4th most dangerous state for drivers
WIBW
More than 140 Kansas crime victims set to receive $200K+
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 140 victims of violent crime in Kansas are set to receive a combined $219,000. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Nov. 28, the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 143 victims of violent crime at its October meeting. AG...
Could The Worst University In Missouri Lose Accreditation?
This past June I wrote an article about how one Missouri University in St. Louis ranked #1 on the Earn Spend Live website's list of "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked". Now that university might lose its accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. Earn Spend Live ranked...
KSN News
Big increase in DUI arrests in Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Figures from the special traffic enforcement conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) over the Thanksgiving holiday show a nearly double increase in the number of arrests for DUI. In 2020, 17 people were arrested for DUI. In 2021, that number dropped to 15. This year, 29 people were arrested for […]
marijuanamoment.net
Kansas Committee Recommends Legislature ‘Proceed With Caution’ On Medical Marijuana
“Employers tell me constantly, we’ve got jobs going wanting, we can’t get the workers because they can’t pass a drug screening and various other things.”. Kansas lawmakers said marijuana legalization, political stances and state funding were potential roadblocks in addressing the state’s severe workforce shortage. Sen....
2 drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
KWCH.com
Little snow for some; much colder for all
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast moving front coming through Kansas on Tuesday will lead to falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (under 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area Tuesday morning or early afternoon.
