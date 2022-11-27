ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alverton, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Starting 5: A primer for high school hoops season in Westmoreland County

The WPIAL basketball season opens Friday. Here are some of the top players, teams and storylines to watch this winter in Westmoreland County. Adam Bilinsky, Sr., G, Norwin: A Mercyhurst recruit with hops, the 6-foot-3 Bilinsky is a tough matchup who has elevated his game in many ways since he became a starter a few years ago. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as a junior.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux makes impact on both sides of the ball

The more you watch Belle Vernon play, the more logical the question becomes. Is Braden Laux a quarterback who also plays defensive end, or a defensive end who also plays quarterback?. Depends on who you ask. The defensive coaches claim him like a native son. “We had him first, then...
BELLE VERNON, PA
Tribune-Review

PIAA Class 2A semifinal preview: Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse

Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) How they got here: WPIAL champion Steel Valley defeated Beaver Falls, 34-14, to win the District 7 title. City League champion Westinghouse rolled past District 10 champion Farrell, 34-6, in the PIAA quarterfinals. Winner plays: Winner of District 4 champion Southern Columbia (11-3) and...
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Time to play The Birdie’s favorite game show: Leopardy!

This … is … Leopardy. The Birdie is a gameshow host this week as he preps for Belle Vernon’s first PIAA playoff game in 27 years. He wants to test your Leopards knowledge on the eve of their matchup with Martinsburg Central on Friday night in Ebensburg.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 3A wrestling preview: Waynesburg still the team to beat

Waynesburg is looking for its fourth consecutive WPIAL Class 3A team title after overcoming numerous obstacles last season. A serious arm injury kept senior Cole Homet from competing in all but three matches, and weight problems kept the Raiders from having their strongest lineup. Still, they found a way to win another title, defeating Connellsville, 35-18, in the finals.
WAYNESBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign

Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NCAA women's volleyball tournament has plenty of WPIAL connections

Taylor Cigna has been here before. Sophia Spiridonakos thought this day never would come. Cigna (Oakland Catholic) and Spiridonakos (Ambridge) will be leading their teams into the NCAA volleyball tournament this weekend, and they will be among a number of western Pennsylvania connections to the tourney. Cigna, a junior libero...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Football coach Neal Brown's job is safe, WVU announces

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown will keep his job for the time being, a decision made Wednesday soon after new athletic director Wren Baker’s hiring was announced. Brown has a 22-25 record, the worst four-year stretch at West Virginia since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Virginia names North Texas' Wren Baker as athletic director

West Virginia hired North Texas athletic director Wren Baker to be its new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, the university announced Wednesday. Baker signed a six-year agreement through Dec. 31, 2028, at an annual compensation of $1.1 million, plus incentives. “I am incredibly grateful to President Gee, Rob...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurel Valley to host '23 Arnold Palmer Cup match

It seems appropriate that an event in his name should be played in his backyard. The 27th Arnold Palmer Cup matches will be contested at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, tournament organizers announced Wednesday. The event, which uses a Ryder Cup-style format, will be June 8-10 and feature top...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill Neal recognized by Penn Hills council

On Nov. 21, Penn Hills council recognized Bill Neal for his service in the community. Neal founded Champion Enterprises in 1975, an organization that is dedicated to keep youths off the street through various programs and lectures across the Greater Pittsburgh area. “Bill Neal has spent four decades to keep...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship holds annual student summit

Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship held its Sixth Annual Entrepreneurial Summit on Nov. 11 with the theme “Social Entrepreneur.”. Twelve seventh and eighth grade student businesses from five schools throughout the Pittsburgh region participated in the event at Commonwealth Charter Academy in Homestead. The purpose of the event was to showcase innovative student-led and designed business ideas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New sustainable senior housing development opens in Penn Hills

Penn Hills seniors have a new residence option with the opening of Emerald Hills Retirement Village at the site of the former Forbes Elementary School. It was built by Sota Construction, and was built to Passive House, Energy Star, and Enterprise Green building standards. Sota is dedicated to sustainable building.
PENN HILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Norwin area: Christmas concert, bus trip planned

The Mon Yough Chorale will present a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Sampson’s Mills Presbyterian Church, 1665 Lincoln Way, White Oak. Admission is free, but the chorale is accepting a goodwill offering. A cookie reception will follow the concert. Bus trip to Washington, D.C. The Greensburg...
WHITE OAK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park woman’s club gives back for holidays

The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club in Bethel Park welcomed the holiday season with a spirit of thanksgiving and giving back. Donations of 52 toys for children of veterans associated with Operation Troop Appreciation were collected at the club’s Nov. 8 meeting, during which members also were given the opportunity to select items to be purchased and given to a family in need for Christmas.
BETHEL PARK, PA

