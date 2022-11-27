Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Starting 5: A primer for high school hoops season in Westmoreland County
The WPIAL basketball season opens Friday. Here are some of the top players, teams and storylines to watch this winter in Westmoreland County. Adam Bilinsky, Sr., G, Norwin: A Mercyhurst recruit with hops, the 6-foot-3 Bilinsky is a tough matchup who has elevated his game in many ways since he became a starter a few years ago. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as a junior.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County basketball notes: Coaching reunion at Norwin tournament
Norwin will host a tip-off tournament to open boys basketball season Friday. The two-day event will be more like a reunion for three opposing coaches. Norwin coach Lance Maha, Jeannette’s Adrian Batts and Dale Chapman of Steel Valley used to coach together at West Mifflin. Batts and Chapman are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux makes impact on both sides of the ball
The more you watch Belle Vernon play, the more logical the question becomes. Is Braden Laux a quarterback who also plays defensive end, or a defensive end who also plays quarterback?. Depends on who you ask. The defensive coaches claim him like a native son. “We had him first, then...
PIAA Class 2A semifinal preview: Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse
Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) How they got here: WPIAL champion Steel Valley defeated Beaver Falls, 34-14, to win the District 7 title. City League champion Westinghouse rolled past District 10 champion Farrell, 34-6, in the PIAA quarterfinals. Winner plays: Winner of District 4 champion Southern Columbia (11-3) and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis takes home national High School Heisman honors
In 1994, the Heisman High School Scholarship was created to extend the Heisman Trophy’s prestige from college football to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors. Now, Westmoreland County is home to one of the winners. Belle Vernon senior Viva Kreis is the female recipient of the 2022...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Time to play The Birdie’s favorite game show: Leopardy!
This … is … Leopardy. The Birdie is a gameshow host this week as he preps for Belle Vernon’s first PIAA playoff game in 27 years. He wants to test your Leopards knowledge on the eve of their matchup with Martinsburg Central on Friday night in Ebensburg.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area, A-K Valley Class 3A teams look to add to wrestling trophy cases
The road will be a bit different, but the goal remains the same for Kiski Area wrestling. It wants to be competitive, have a solid bond within the team and win another section title. It’ll be a smaller roster than normal because of graduation and a few non-wrestling-related injuries, but...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A wrestling preview: Waynesburg still the team to beat
Waynesburg is looking for its fourth consecutive WPIAL Class 3A team title after overcoming numerous obstacles last season. A serious arm injury kept senior Cole Homet from competing in all but three matches, and weight problems kept the Raiders from having their strongest lineup. Still, they found a way to win another title, defeating Connellsville, 35-18, in the finals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign
Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NCAA women's volleyball tournament has plenty of WPIAL connections
Taylor Cigna has been here before. Sophia Spiridonakos thought this day never would come. Cigna (Oakland Catholic) and Spiridonakos (Ambridge) will be leading their teams into the NCAA volleyball tournament this weekend, and they will be among a number of western Pennsylvania connections to the tourney. Cigna, a junior libero...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football coach Neal Brown's job is safe, WVU announces
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown will keep his job for the time being, a decision made Wednesday soon after new athletic director Wren Baker’s hiring was announced. Brown has a 22-25 record, the worst four-year stretch at West Virginia since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne beats UC Santa Barbara for 6th win, matching victory total from last season
Duquesne hit a milestone Tuesday night, and Keith Dambrot had no intention of popping champagne, blowing trumpets or even talking about it. But a reporter reminded the Duquesne coach of the obvious truth after his team defeated UC Santa Barbara, 72-61, at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The victory was Duquesne’s sixth...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Virginia names North Texas' Wren Baker as athletic director
West Virginia hired North Texas athletic director Wren Baker to be its new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, the university announced Wednesday. Baker signed a six-year agreement through Dec. 31, 2028, at an annual compensation of $1.1 million, plus incentives. “I am incredibly grateful to President Gee, Rob...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurel Valley to host '23 Arnold Palmer Cup match
It seems appropriate that an event in his name should be played in his backyard. The 27th Arnold Palmer Cup matches will be contested at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, tournament organizers announced Wednesday. The event, which uses a Ryder Cup-style format, will be June 8-10 and feature top...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bill Neal recognized by Penn Hills council
On Nov. 21, Penn Hills council recognized Bill Neal for his service in the community. Neal founded Champion Enterprises in 1975, an organization that is dedicated to keep youths off the street through various programs and lectures across the Greater Pittsburgh area. “Bill Neal has spent four decades to keep...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship holds annual student summit
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship held its Sixth Annual Entrepreneurial Summit on Nov. 11 with the theme “Social Entrepreneur.”. Twelve seventh and eighth grade student businesses from five schools throughout the Pittsburgh region participated in the event at Commonwealth Charter Academy in Homestead. The purpose of the event was to showcase innovative student-led and designed business ideas.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New sustainable senior housing development opens in Penn Hills
Penn Hills seniors have a new residence option with the opening of Emerald Hills Retirement Village at the site of the former Forbes Elementary School. It was built by Sota Construction, and was built to Passive House, Energy Star, and Enterprise Green building standards. Sota is dedicated to sustainable building.
Norwin area: Christmas concert, bus trip planned
The Mon Yough Chorale will present a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Sampson’s Mills Presbyterian Church, 1665 Lincoln Way, White Oak. Admission is free, but the chorale is accepting a goodwill offering. A cookie reception will follow the concert. Bus trip to Washington, D.C. The Greensburg...
Pittsburgh needs to step up police recruitment efforts, officials say
Police recruit training classes planned in Pittsburgh next year could bring in about half as many officers as the city has lost from its force this year, officials said Thursday. Only eight people applied to join the first class, which will train people who were officers elsewhere, said Councilman Anthony...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park woman’s club gives back for holidays
The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club in Bethel Park welcomed the holiday season with a spirit of thanksgiving and giving back. Donations of 52 toys for children of veterans associated with Operation Troop Appreciation were collected at the club’s Nov. 8 meeting, during which members also were given the opportunity to select items to be purchased and given to a family in need for Christmas.
Comments / 0