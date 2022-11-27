Diamond Miller silenced the crowd in South Bend, Indiana and any critics she or the Maryland Terrapins might have had Thursday night. With 15 seconds left in one of the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge games, No. 20 Maryland was tied 72-72 on the road with No. 7 Notre Dame. The Terps had the ball, and quite a bit was on the line for them.

