ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri parents leaving workforce due to lack, and affordability of childcare

By Emily Manley
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RdcK_0jPEyViM00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – If you’re a parent, you probably know the pandemic has affected the childcare industry, making it harder to find someone to watch your child.

According to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, more than 30% of Missouri parents have left a job or not taken a job in the last year because of childcare. The Show Me State is missing out on more than $1.3 billion for Missouri’s economy due to childcare issues.

Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks

In a study done by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, the greatest need right for a parent is to find someone to watch their child when he or she is a toddler or infant but because it’s so hard to find, parents are leaving their jobs.

“At a fast rate, women have dropped out of the workforce including in Missouri,” President and CEO of United Womens’ Empowerment (United WE) Wendy Doyle said.

Those women are leaving the workforce because there is no one to watch their child.

“There were so many childcare facilities that closed during the pandemic and made the decision from an affordability perspective it doesn’t make sense to reopen,” Doyle said

United WE is a research evidence-based organization headquartered in Kansas City. In a recent student done by the organizations, besides supply and demand, finding affordable childcare is also tough for families.

“Infant care in the state of Missouri is equivalent to in-state college tuition,” Doyle said. “Childcare costs exceed what mortgage payments are for families.”

Investigations help Missouri family get answers about prison death

Doyle said she knows of parents in Missouri driving 80 miles round trip for daycare.

“We can get women back to work, they are interested in coming back to work, and we can grow Missouri’s economy by 15%,” Doyle said.

She said the pandemic put added stress on moms as they stayed home with their kids and became their teachers.

“Being the homeschool teacher that really was the tipping point for women to say, something gives, and it’s going to be my career right now because my children need me the most,” Doyle said.

Lieut. Gov. Mike Kehoe joined United WE’s press conference Wednesday releasing their findings in the study. He said he wasn’t surprised by the response.

“How do we get them [women] into a better spot so they can provide for their family,” Kehoe said. “They have the skills to do it, we just need to make sure we can help them with it.”

The study was made up of 20 task force members who held 11 town halls in 13 different regions in the state. More than 260 people participated in topics such as broadband, paid family leave, healthcare, childcare, eldercare, and entrepreneurship. Some of the findings were:

  • 57% of families say they pay more than $500 a month for childcare.
  • 93% experience childcare disruption during the pandemic
  • 73% of women currently are responsible for eldercare
  • 66% of women are interested in starting a business, of the 33% not interested, all listed “benefits” as the primary barrier

“Women feel the burden of being able to provide and care for their family whether that means staying in a position that may not be ideal but because they get benefits or for their family, they are making decisions,” Doyle said.

“This is not a partisan issue, this is an issue of taking our state’s resources and putting them to work,” Kehoe said.

As for the benefit it would bring to Missouri, Kehoe says changes need to be made to the state’s childcare industry.

READ NEXT: The story behind a $700 Thanksgiving dinner tip at a Springfield restaurant

“I think that’s news that not only policymakers should be excited about but obviously employers who are dying to find people to bring into their business,” Kehoe said.

Another problem for parents, the Chamber of Commerce said more than half of Missourians live in a childcare desert, meaning there’s limited or no access to childcare.

The next step is for the research done by United WE to be given to lawmakers in hopes of them filing legislation to help parents and the industry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 24

Julie.Anders
4d ago

This is the media, telling us of a problem that the government caused so now we must pay more taxes, so the government can fix things.

Reply
6
Dwight N Sandra Spiers-Burgess
4d ago

if someone can't afford the expenses associated with having kids, then don't have them. this isn't something new. childcare has been high for years. there have to be sacrifices.

Reply(6)
11
Julie.Anders
4d ago

“Women feel the burden of being able to provide and care for their family whether that means staying in a position that may not be ideal but because they get benefits or for their family, they are making decisions,” Doyle said.”Burden? My family was never a burden. Kids should be raised by their mommas.

Reply(2)
5
Related
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Most popular baby names for boys in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Boarding school leader removed from Missouri abuse registry

COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The long-time leader of Agape Boarding School in Stockton had his name taken off Missouri’s child abuse registry following a judge’s temporary orders. KOLR 10 Investigates obtained court documents from Cole County showing Bryan Clemensen sued the state over its decision to add his name to Missouri’s Child Abuse and Neglect […]
STOCKTON, MO
Missourinet

Amid Cannabis Convention Coming To Missouri, Some Don’t Favor Its Legalization

A convention promoting Missouri’s soon-to-be budding cannabis industry is looking to take advantage of its legalization. The event is scheduled for Kansas City in March and it aims to attract and educate those interested in recreational marijuana. On the flipside, not everyone is in favor of marijuana’s legalization. Those who aren’t are engaging in education of their own in the form of discussing its addiction.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Missouri fourth in nation in executions, despite Parson clemency efforts

JEFFERSON CITY — Research from a national advocacy organization on the death penalty gives Missouri the fourth highest execution rates, based on population, in the country, behind only Oklahoma, Texas, and Delaware. Though the data is not entirely up to date, notedly not including the most recent execution of...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Parson grants $400k to local education centers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — A Missouri’s Area Career Opportunity grant was awarded to multiple Missouri Career and Technical Education programs by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The grant was awarded to these CTE programs in support of their work of promoting success for Missouri students upon graduation and to enhance Missouri’s workforce. “The […]
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Missouri seeks tattoo artist for $43K annually to start prison apprenticeship program

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will benefit by funding training for prison inmates to become certified tattoo artists, the Missouri Department of Corrections says. The agency is advertising to hire a tattoo artist with a salary range of $43,500 per year. The artist will develop, design, implement and manage a vocational program for offenders interested in completing a tattoo apprenticeship to become a licensed practitioner. The program will be offered at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban

The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Kevin Johnson executed by state of Missouri

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP/KMOV) -- Kevin Johnson, the man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005, was executed by the state of Missouri Tuesday. The execution went through despite a concerted push for clemency in recent months by advocates against the death penalty. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced in a statement Monday the execution would go on as planned. Petitions to the Missouri and U.S. Supreme Court fell short in getting Johnson a stay of execution.
MISSOURI STATE
bocojo.com

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Makes Announcement

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Announces Memorandum of Collaboration Between Buy Missouri Program, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and Missouri Association of Manufacturers. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on behalf of the Buy Missouri program, will join the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

9,000 hens killed after bird flu case in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds on six commercial farms and four […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Missouri’s flu cases climb

The holidays are here and so is an influx of influenza cases in Missouri. According to weekly data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, flu is widespread across the state. Overall Influenza-like illness activity has reached the high category. From November 13-19, Missouri recorded about 4,900 confirmed...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going

This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
MISSOURI STATE
lhstoday.org

What Amendment 3 Means for Missouri

This past midterm election cycle drew in millions of voters throughout the nation, who made it clear that they deemed many topics pertinent. Issues most prevalent on the ballot ranged from abortion rights, voting-relating policies and the abolition of language permitting enslavement in state constitutions. Be that as it may, the foremost measure leading Missourians to the polls was one regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy