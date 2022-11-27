Read full article on original website
St. Clair County deputies searching for missing 56-year-old woman
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 56-year-old woman. According to the sheriff’s office, Catherine Ann McCann was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on November 30 at 11616 AL Hwy 144 in Ragland. McCann suffers from a medical condition and could […]
Boaz man, woman killed in three-vehicle crash
The names of two people killed in a crash in Boaz on Tuesday night have been released.
Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring
Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
Reward offered in shooting death of 71-year-old man found slain in home on Thanksgiving
An investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found shot to death Thanksgiving Day inside his Talladega home. Talladega police were dispatched at 12:39 p.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Shocco Road on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found James Edward Wade unresponsive...
Lanett Police investigate shooting at North Lanier Avenue and Cherry Drive
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A shooting in Lanett, Alabama, left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lanett Police Department. At around 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, Lanett Police received a call regarding a victim with gunshot wounds at Lanett Fire and EMS. The victim told officers he was shot at the intersection […]
Ex-trooper accused in fatal crash now faces new investigation as Buchanan mayor
BUCHANAN, Ga. - The city of Buchanan in Haralson County hired an outside investigator to look into some recent disturbing behavior by the town’s mayor. The incidents involve Mayor A.J. Scott’s actions at a Bremen bar and a second encounter with police late one night in a park behind the Buchanan City Hall.
Cobb County man loses control of car, dies in crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth man died in a crash in Cobb County on Sunday. At 7:27 a.m., police say Amarjeet S. Ranhotra, 23, was driving eastbound on Due West Road near Lanesborough Drive. Investigators say he lost control of his car while traveling through a left curve.
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Haralson County (Haralson County, GA)
Authorities reported that an Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx box truck on Monday morning in Haralson County, claiming the life of the driver of the truck. Amtrak representatives stated that the train came in contact with a vehicle that was obstructing the track. No injuries were reported aboard the train, which had 55 people inside it.
Tennessee man killed in Sunday morning wreck on I-20
A Tennessee man died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Cleburne County, Ala., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Sudeepsrinivas Lankoji, 30, of Colliersville, Tenn., was fatally injured when the 2015 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned in a creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the Valley Police Department. According to officials, the City of Valley Code Enforcement Officers issued Menefield a citation in August 2022 for non-payment for trash services for the months of June, July and August.
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday November 29th
Richard Neese, 37 of Piedmont, was arrested November 29th, at 2:48 AM, charged with DUI by the Leesburg Police Department. Kaley Brown, 29 of Centre, was arrested November 28th at 9:14 AM, charged with revoked bond by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Today, 87 inmates are housed in the...
Trion Man Indicted on Charges of Child Molestation
A 34-year-old Trion, Georgia man has been indicted on charges of child molestation by the Chattooga County Grand Jury. Randall Duane Craig, Jr. will be facing those charges in Chattooga County Superior Court. Craig was arrested in June of this year on charges that he molested a ten-year-old child at...
November 29, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
FedEx driver killed in collision with Amtrak train in Haralson County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between an Amtrak train and a vehicle. A New Orleans-bound train was traveling through Haralson County when it struck a FedEx box truck around 11 a.m. on J David Road. According to witnesses, the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks. The Amtrak train hit the driver’s side of the truck and pushed it a half mile before coming to a stop.
Valley court orders arrest of 82-year-old woman over trash fees
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police are releasing new information regarding the weekend arrest of an 82-year-old Valley woman regarding allegations of delinquent trash fees. On Sunday, November 27, Valley police arrested, 82-year-old Martha Menefield. She was processed at the Valley Police Department and released on bond. “While our officers can use their discretionary judgment […]
FCPD Reports on Fatal Wreck in Silver Creek
The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
FedEx truck driver dead after running stop sign, colliding with train in Ga., officials say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after the truck he was driving collided with a train in Haralson County Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol said the driver of a FedEx box truck ran a stop sign on J Davis Road around 11 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
1 dead after Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in west Georgia, authorities say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx box truck Monday morning in Haralson County, killing the driver of the truck, authorities said. Amtrak said it was traveling from New York to New Orleans around 11 a.m. when a "vehicle that was obstructing the track came into contact with the train."
Man dead after shooting in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Rainier Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 27. One man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There...
