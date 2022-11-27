ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne County, AL

CBS 42

St. Clair County deputies searching for missing 56-year-old woman

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 56-year-old woman. According to the sheriff’s office, Catherine Ann McCann was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on November 30 at 11616 AL Hwy 144 in Ragland. McCann suffers from a medical condition and could […]
allongeorgia.com

Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring

Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
DADE COUNTY, GA
AL.com

Tennessee man killed in Sunday morning wreck on I-20

A Tennessee man died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Cleburne County, Ala., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Sudeepsrinivas Lankoji, 30, of Colliersville, Tenn., was fatally injured when the 2015 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned in a creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the Valley Police Department. According to officials, the City of Valley Code Enforcement Officers issued Menefield a citation in August 2022 for non-payment for trash services for the months of June, July and August.
VALLEY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday November 29th

Richard Neese, 37 of Piedmont, was arrested November 29th, at 2:48 AM, charged with DUI by the Leesburg Police Department. Kaley Brown, 29 of Centre, was arrested November 28th at 9:14 AM, charged with revoked bond by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Today, 87 inmates are housed in the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Trion Man Indicted on Charges of Child Molestation

A 34-year-old Trion, Georgia man has been indicted on charges of child molestation by the Chattooga County Grand Jury. Randall Duane Craig, Jr. will be facing those charges in Chattooga County Superior Court. Craig was arrested in June of this year on charges that he molested a ten-year-old child at...
TRION, GA
Calhoun Journal

November 29, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

FedEx driver killed in collision with Amtrak train in Haralson County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between an Amtrak train and a vehicle. A New Orleans-bound train was traveling through Haralson County when it struck a FedEx box truck around 11 a.m. on J David Road. According to witnesses, the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks. The Amtrak train hit the driver’s side of the truck and pushed it a half mile before coming to a stop.
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Valley court orders arrest of 82-year-old woman over trash fees

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police are releasing new information regarding the weekend arrest of an 82-year-old Valley woman regarding allegations of delinquent trash fees. On Sunday, November 27, Valley police arrested, 82-year-old Martha Menefield. She was processed at the Valley Police Department and released on bond. “While our officers can use their discretionary judgment […]
VALLEY, AL
wrganews.com

FCPD Reports on Fatal Wreck in Silver Creek

The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
SILVER CREEK, GA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man dead after shooting in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Rainier Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 27. One man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

