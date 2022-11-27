Read full article on original website
James R. McGill, Jamestown, PA
JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – James R. McGill, age 64, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He was born on February 18, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Patricia A. (Knepper) and Charles L. McGill, Sr. A lifetime area resident, Jimmy grew up in...
William Harvey Bowser, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Harvey Bowser, 79, of Greenville, died due to an extended illness at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 2, 1943, in Dayton, Pennsylvania, to Vera (Schaum) Bowser and Stanley C. Bowser. William worked at...
Charles A. Gray II, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A Gray II, “Chuck”, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022, surrounded by his family after an extended illness. He was 68. Chuck was born on December 27, 1953, in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania to...
F. Dale Fuller, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – F. Dale Fuller of Girard passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 5:43 p.m. in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 87 years old. Dale was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania on August 5, 1935, the son of the late...
Anne J. Mavar, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne J. Mavar, 96, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home in Poland. Anne was born December 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Tom and Ann (Kerester) Pipic. She graduated from The Rayen School in 1943 and Youngstown...
Scott Alan Sherman, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Alan Sherman of Hubbard, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in his home. He was 62. Scott was born on December 22, 1959, in Sharon, to Freida L. (Hahn) McMath and Albert H. Sherman. He attended Hickory High School, Hermitage. A...
Dawn R. Hummell, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Rae Hummell, 57, of Hermitage, died due to an extended illness at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh. She was born on July 1, 1965, in Los Angeles, California to Janet (Silvera) Blair of Hermitage and Gary Keeley, deceased.
Patrick Lannon “Murph” Murphy, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Lannon “Murph” Murphy, of Hermitage, died peacefully in his home on the morning of Thursday, November 24. He was 79 years old. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 18, 1943, to Leo P. Murphy and Dorothy E. (Young) Murphy, he spent his...
Toni I. Donatelli, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Toni I. Donatelli, 67, of West Middlesex, passed away surrounded by her loving husband, children and family Saturday afternoon, November 26, 2022, at her home. Toni was born April 22, 1955, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Hiler) Pagley.
Dale E. McFarland, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale E. McFarland, 63, of Sharon passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 26, 2022, in his home. He was born August 4, 1959, the son of Donald J. and Louise H. (Coxson) McFarland. He was a 1977 graduate of Sharon High School and went on to...
Mary Marucci Kundus, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Virginia Marucci Kundus, 92, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her son’s home, Saturday afternoon, November 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Virginia was born May 14, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas P. and Mary...
Isaac Friday, Jr., Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac Friday, Jr., 67, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly in the emergency room at Sharon Regional Medical Center on Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born in Dillon, South Carolina on September 2, 1955 and graduated from Farrell High School. He was a veteran...
Brice Bishop Hilton, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Brice Bishop Hilton will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd. in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Brice went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in...
Melanie Marie Giordano, Clark, PA
CLARK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melanie Marie Giordano, 43, of Clark, and formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away with her parents at her side Monday evening, November 28, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, following an extended illness. Ms. Giordano was born January 9, 1979, in Greenville, a daughter of Anthony...
Kathleen Hennon, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hennon, 74, of Poland Avenue passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born February 28, 1948 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Grace (Godward) Harkins. She graduated from Poland Seminary...
Shirley A. Carl, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Carl, 84, passed away at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at in Salem, Ohio. Shirley was born on September 12, 1938 in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of John and Nettie (Good) Hardy. She was a 1956 graduate of Minerva High School. Shirley...
Helen Tambakis Polas Nickolas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Tambakis Polas Nickolas, 97, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7:34 a.m. at Community Skilled Nursing Centre in Warren. She was born on March 30, 1925 in Niles, the daughter of the late Cosmas and Stavroula Cavacos Tambakis Polas...
Peter B. Chiccarino, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter B. Chiccarino, 82, of West Middlesex passed away suddenly Saturday evening, November 26, 2022, at his home. Mr. Chiccarino was born August 30, 1940, in Sharon, the only son of the late Samuel Chiccarino, Esq. and Nora (Upton) Chiccarino. A 1958 graduate of...
Clotilda A. Schell, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clotilda Schell of Greenville passed away on Friday afternoon, November 25, 2022 at her home. She was 93 years old. She was born November 20, 1929 in Grove City to the late Thomas and Rose (Anderson) McCann. Following her graduation from Jamestown High School in...
Barbara Sue Kalbes, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Barb” S. Kalbes (Cooper) gained her wings on Saturday November 26, 2022. Her journey started in Russell Co. Virginia, to the loving parents, Jeff T. and E. Pauline Cooper on September 11, 1943. After moving to Ohio, she was a 1962 graduate...
