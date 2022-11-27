One person has been hospitalized after a trailer fire in Roanoke this morning. Fire-EMS crews received the call around 6 am this morning. They say two people were inside a trailer when the fire started in the 11-Hundred-block of Overbrook St NW but they were able to escape. Crews were able to treat one person on the scene. Three dogs were in the home at the time of the fire. Crews say one of them has died.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO