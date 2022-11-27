ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rebels move to 7-0 with blowout victory over NAIA opponent

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VaUz_0jPEwYid00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Karl Jones led five teammates in double figures, scoring 20 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, as UNLV routed Life Pacific 126-54 on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Jones, a 6-foot-10 junior from Chicago, made 10 of 12 shots, leading the Rebels’ shooting onslaught. UNLV made 52 of 84 shots (61.9%) to just 19-for-66 (28.8%) for Life Pacific.

Jackie Johnson III added 14 points, Keshon Gilbert 13, Jordan McCabe 12 and David Muoka 11 as 14 of 15 UNLV players scored against the NAIA opponent from San Dimas, California.

The Rebels (7-0) are off to their best start in 11 seasons. The game counted toward UNLV’s record but was an exhibition for the Warriors (7-0). Albert Matute scored 13 points and Kofi Aboagye had 10 rebounds for Life Pacific.

The Rebels have a week off before a road game versus San Diego on Dec. 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

All eyes set on Las Vegas for USC

Music blasting on the speakers and bursts of laughter were heard on Howard Jones Field Tuesday. But one whistle blew, and all players were relentlessly back to work on their intense drills. The Trojans ended their regular season perfectly, winning against rival Notre Dame for the first time since 2017,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lvsportsbiz.com

Erick Harper Faces His Biggest Hiring Decision As UNLV Athletic Director; Will Arroyo’s Replacement Be Big Name Splash Hire?

Erick Harper knows college football. The UNLV athletic director played on the Kansas State football team for four years before working for Kansas State’s athletics department (1990-2003) and then as associate athletics director for football operations at the University of Arizona from 2003 to 2011. Harper fired three-year football...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MGM Resorts cutting ties with organizers, which it blames for failures at Las Vegas Invitational

MGM Resorts is cutting ties with the Las Vegas Invitational organizers after drew plenty of backlash for its poor setup. MGM Resorts said in a statement on Monday afternoon that it would no longer work with event coordinator Ryan Polk or the organizers of the tournament for future events, and placed the blame for the tournament’s failures — which included an injury scare with no paramedics on site — on Polk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Eldridge, Corkill go for gold at WNFR

ELKO — The Super Bowl of Rodeo is back. Starting Thursday and running for 10 nights, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo takes center — or court — at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Nevada will be represented once again by a pair of Silver State...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

2022 NATIONAL FINALS RODEO OPENS WITH ROAD TO THE GOLD BUCKLE AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA

2022 NATIONAL FINALS RODEO OPENS WITH ROAD TO THE GOLD BUCKLE AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA. (photo credit: Steve Spatafore) South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa and the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) kicked off this year’s Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) with the industry’s top competitors at the Road to the Gold Buckle event on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Bull riders, barrel racers, team ropers, bareback riders, steer wrestlers, saddle bronc riders and tie-down ropers traveled from around the country to walk the infamous gold carpet in their best evening wear alongside their families and loved ones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Deck The Halls With Hops And Barley

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Deck the hall with Hops and Barley. The Nevada Craft Brewers Association is presenting ‘Brew Festivus’ a week from Saturday at Downtown Summerlin. It all benefits a great cause and Kendall Tenney joins the president of NCBA and owner of Crafthaus, Wyndee Forrest, for more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Holiday Travel

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re looking for a new place to escape during this holiday season, Travel Expert- Sarah Dandashy shares all the destinations with us.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy