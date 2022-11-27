Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in MaineThe Maine WriterKennebec County, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Augusta police cruiser stolen over the weekend had AR-15 rifle inside
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta police cruiser that was stolen this weekend was unlocked and running with an AR-15 rifle inside. That’s according to court documents. Kyle King, 27, allegedly took the cruiser Saturday afternoon from outside the police station. The Augusta Police Chief told the Kennebec Journal...
wabi.tv
Deer Isle couple accused of drug trafficking
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Deer Isle were arrested Wednesday in a drug bust. Police say 42-year-old Dexter Bray and his girlfriend 42-year-old Heather Davis are charged with aggravated drug trafficking offenses following a joint drug investigation. The MDEA’s Downeast Drug Task Force, wardens and marine patrol...
wabi.tv
3 abandoned dogs found in a Bangor storage unit
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newport man is facing animal cruelty charges after three dogs were found in September in one crate in a storage unit that wasn’t climate-controlled. The Bangor Humane Society shared heartbreaking pictures of how the three-year-old hound dogs looked when they were found. Bangor Police...
wabi.tv
Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The...
wabi.tv
Crash in Belgrade injures two people
BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - Route 27 in Belgrade was closed for several hours Thursday morning after a crash that injured two people. According to authorities, 83-year-old William Bockman of Smithfield was driving on Route 27 when he collided with a railroad tamper, which was being operated by 19-year-old Bryce Willette.
wabi.tv
23-year-old woman’s death in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
wabi.tv
Penobscot County man faces life in prison for drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court in Bangor Tuesday. 33-year-old Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records say Catalano and others trafficked the...
wabi.tv
Waterville Police Chief makes his final radio call
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey is making his final radio call. “10-4, thank you. This is 501 signing off 10-7 for the last time. Thank you for what you do everyone, and I am wishing everyone the best.” - Massey.
wabi.tv
Missing Buckfield girl found safe in North Carolina
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department told TV5 that Hannah Thomas was found safe at a residence in Charlotte, North Carolina at 11PM last night. Officials are coordinating with her family for relocation...
wabi.tv
CoComelon Live in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - CoComelon will be live in Bangor on Nov. 29. For more information, click here.
wabi.tv
NLH expands visitation in time for the holidays
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has expanded visitation in a number of areas so patients and families can enjoy time together this holiday season. The visitation expansion is in effect until further notice. Visitors must be in good health, free from COVID-19 symptoms, and remain...
wabi.tv
Bangor non-profit receives $15,000 donation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor non-profit got a big donation. 100 Neighbors Who Care of Penobscot Valley presented a check for over $15,000 to UCP of Maine’s Elizabeth Levinson Center. The center is a non-profit organization that provides long term residential care for medically fragile children and young...
wabi.tv
Hollywood Casino gifts $46,000 to Bangor Area Homeless Shelter
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Hollywood Casino presented the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter with a check worth $46,000. “It feels fantastic. This has been more than a year in the making. We decided a couple of years ago after COVID to start raising money for great charities around here through our parking fees for big concert nights. We didn’t have a full season last year, we only had four concerts, but this year, it’s been a heck of a concert season and we are thrilled with the amount of money that we were able to raise,” said Austin Muchemore, general manager of the Hollywood Casino.
wabi.tv
Bangor Area Homeless Shelter warming center opens Dec. 7
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is preparing to open the doors to its overnight warming center starting next week. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. the warming center will begin its fifth season. It’s open until 5:30 a.m. with a hot meal served around 7...
wabi.tv
3 Maine counties to receive funding for mental health resources
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Emergency service responders in three counties including Knox and Waldo will be getting nearly $750,000. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding will help with mental health resources and alleviate pressure on law enforcement. Knox and Waldo Counties will get nearly $550,000 of it...
wabi.tv
Otto the Cat challenge back in Camden
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - For the fourth time in three years, the mysterious and stealthy Otto the Cat has come forward with a challenge to benefit Camden Area Christian Food Pantry. For every $1 raised between now and December 16th, Otto will double it, up to $6,700. The money will...
wabi.tv
Discover Holiday preview with host Anná LaPierre
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Discover Holiday premieres at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night on WABI. Then, each night at the same time, all week long, a new show debuts to Shop, Eat and Play with local businesses for the Holiday Season!. Discover host Anná LaPierre gives us a preview.
wabi.tv
Quality Jewelers in Bangor making wishes comes true this holiday season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local jeweler is making wishes come true this holiday season. Quality Jewelers in Bangor is running a promotion from now until December 18th. All you have to do is go into the store and make a wish list. For every wish list made, they’ll donate...
wabi.tv
Maine baby receives life-saving surgery after fight with RSV
LOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Multiple respiratory viruses are currently circulating at high levels nationwide. The flu and RSV, a respiratory virus that especially affects children, have hit harder and earlier than usual this year. That certainly was the case for one family from Lowell. Roman Madden was just 7-weeks-old when...
wabi.tv
Waterville Florist and Formal Wear donates to local organization
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The previous owner of Waterville Florist and Formal Wear is giving back to the community one last time on this Giving Tuesday. Jeff Karter opened the doors to the store 40 years ago. To honor his time in business -- he brought back his original prices.
Comments / 0