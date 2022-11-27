BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Hollywood Casino presented the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter with a check worth $46,000. “It feels fantastic. This has been more than a year in the making. We decided a couple of years ago after COVID to start raising money for great charities around here through our parking fees for big concert nights. We didn’t have a full season last year, we only had four concerts, but this year, it’s been a heck of a concert season and we are thrilled with the amount of money that we were able to raise,” said Austin Muchemore, general manager of the Hollywood Casino.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO