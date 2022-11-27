Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks (thigh) active for Memphis' Wednesday matchup
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will start in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks will play on Wednesday night despite his questionable designation with a thigh injury. In 31.5 expected minutes, our models project Brooks to score 29.3 FanDuel points. Brook's projection includes 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
New York's Immanuel Quickley (knee) available on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (knee) is active for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Despite his questionable designation with knee soreness, Quickley will suit up on Tuesday night. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder (personal) questionable for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder (personal) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Schroder is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday for personal reasons. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Schroder's Friday projection includes 12.1 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Jalen Williams for inactive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams will make his seventh start this season after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held out with a left hip contusion. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (illness) probable for Cavaliers Friday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Stevens has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he will enter game day with a probable tag. If Stevens plays, Dean Wade could revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (illness) not listed for Hornets on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is set to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier missed Monday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which would likely send Theo Maledon back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey playing bench role for Pistons on Tuesday night
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Bey will come off the bench after Isaiah Stewart was named Tuesday's starter. In 26.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bey to produce 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday, Austin Rivers to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will make his first start this season after Austin Rivers was sent to the bench. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nowell to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's projection includes 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was a limited participant at practice on Wendesday. Mostert sat out last week, but a Wednesday session puts him on track to play Week 13 against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. Jeff Wilson is still expected to lead the Dolphins' backfield even if Mostert is active.
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (foot) out for Lakers on Wednesday, Patrick Beverley to start
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (foot) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Walker will sit out after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Patrick Beverley to play an increased role in his return from his suspension. In 25.2 expected minutes, our models project Beverley...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Trendon Watford for inactive Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Watford will make his 11th career start after Josh Hart was held out with an ankle injury. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Watford to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Watford's projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Romeo Langford (back) probable on Friday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (back) is probable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Langford is dealing with a back injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Friday. Our models expect him to play 19.9 minutes against New Orleans.
numberfire.com
Leonard Fournette (hip) logs full Buccaneers practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) practiced in full on Thursday. Fournette didn't play Week 12 after being listed as a limited participant in all three practices last week, but Thursday's full session puts him on track to play on Monday night versus the New Orleans Saints. Rachaad White is still expected to lead the backfield ahead of Fournette in what will likely be around a 60-40 split.
