Jets get back on track with 31-10 blowout over Bears | How Mike White gave them exactly what they needed

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
police found a family dead in their home in buffalo grovecreteBuffalo Grove, IL
Related
Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
Josh Allen fired a TD pass to Gabe Davis off one foot while going out of bounds, and NFL fans were astonished
We’re in Year 3 of “Josh Allen: Superstar,” and he’s somehow still finding ways to amaze us with pure wizardry every week. His latest incredible in-game stunt (after pulling off an awesome pre-game stunt) feels like something only the Buffalo Bills’ cyborg quarterback could manage.
Will you be lucky in Week 13 of SILive.com’s NFL Pro Picks Challenge? | Check out the Week 12 champ
A person who goes by the name of DEMAR won via a four-way tiebreaker to claim first place in Week 12 of SILive.com’s Pro Picks Challenge last week. In all, the contest drew 45 entries. DEMAR tied with three others, but the Monday night total point tiebreaker gave DEMAR...
Jets vs. Vikings picks and odds + FanDuel NFL Week 13 promo: $1,000 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Week 13 in the NFL kicks off this week and everyone is starting to look towards the postseason, so what better time than now to register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account? They’re offering all new members a chance at $1,000 in free bets with their No Sweat First Bet bonus.
Maryland Upsets Notre Dame With Stellar Buzzer Beater
The Fighting Irish lost their first game of the season on Thursday night to the Terps.
Commanders vs. Giants predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13: 12/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 13 features an NFC East rivalry game as the New York Giants host the Washington Commanders. This will be their first meeting this season before they face off again in just two weeks’ time. After an incredible start to the year, the Giants have lost four of their last five games, while the Commanders won six of their previous seven contests. Along with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys looking strong, the NFC East is arguably the best division in the NFL right now.
Yankees’ latest contract offer to Aaron Judge won’t get it done, ex-MLB GM says
Will the New York Yankees be able to get Aaron Judge to stay in the Bronx?. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Wednesday that the Yankees have offered the slugger eight years for about $300 million. That would come out to a $37.5 average annual salary, which would make Judge the highest paid position player in terms of AAV.
Standoff between Antonio Brown, police after arrest warrant issued
Update: According to multiple reports, there’s currently a standoff between Brown and local authorities outside of his Tampa-based bome. Cops
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0