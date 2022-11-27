Read full article on original website
Tony Carlos White, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony Carlos White, 52, departed this life at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Tony was born November 30, 1970 in Durham, North Carolina, a son of Berry Patterson and Francis McKnight. Tony moved from Durham with his family in 1972. He worked at...
Kathleen Hennon, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hennon, 74, of Poland Avenue passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born February 28, 1948 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Grace (Godward) Harkins. She graduated from Poland Seminary...
Rasheum Robert “New York’s Own” Evans, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor or Mr. Rasheum Robert Evans will be held Friday, December 2, 2002 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Evans affectionately known to his family and friends as “New York’s Own” departed...
Anne J. Mavar, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne J. Mavar, 96, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home in Poland. Anne was born December 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Tom and Ann (Kerester) Pipic. She graduated from The Rayen School in 1943 and Youngstown...
William Harvey Bowser, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Harvey Bowser, 79, of Greenville, died due to an extended illness at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 2, 1943, in Dayton, Pennsylvania, to Vera (Schaum) Bowser and Stanley C. Bowser. William worked at...
Scott Alan Sherman, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Alan Sherman of Hubbard, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in his home. He was 62. Scott was born on December 22, 1959, in Sharon, to Freida L. (Hahn) McMath and Albert H. Sherman. He attended Hickory High School, Hermitage. A...
Shirley A. Carl, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Carl, 84, passed away at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at in Salem, Ohio. Shirley was born on September 12, 1938 in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of John and Nettie (Good) Hardy. She was a 1956 graduate of Minerva High School. Shirley...
John D. Thompson, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Thompson, Jr., 80, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 29, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. John was born May 17, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of the late John Thompson, Sr. and Adelaide Pennell Thompson and lived in the area most of his life.
James R. McGill, Jamestown, PA
JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – James R. McGill, age 64, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He was born on February 18, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Patricia A. (Knepper) and Charles L. McGill, Sr. A lifetime area resident, Jimmy grew up in...
F. Dale Fuller, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – F. Dale Fuller of Girard passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 5:43 p.m. in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 87 years old. Dale was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania on August 5, 1935, the son of the late...
Ronald J. Karpinski, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Karpinski, Jr., 35, died Monday morning November 14, 2022 at his home in Pittsburgh. He was born May 7, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Ronald J. Karpinski, Sr. and Melissa A. Jefferis and had lived in Pittsburgh since 2005. Ron was a...
Calvin “Cal” Clyde Tryon, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin “Cal” Clyde Tryon, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a sudden illness. He was 83. Calvin was born March 21, 1939, in Massillon, Ohio, a son of Calvin...
Jillian R. Miller, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jillian R. Miller, of Sharon, passed away Saturday morning, November 26, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Ms. Miller was born March 16, 1982, in Franklin, a daughter of Richard W. McDonald and Stephanie D. (Hawke) McDonald. She graduated from Sharon High School, received a...
Ernest Brown, Sr., Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Ernest “Ernie” Brown, Sr. will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio. Mr. Brown was born February 10, 1936 in Canton a son...
Charles A. Gray II, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A Gray II, “Chuck”, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022, surrounded by his family after an extended illness. He was 68. Chuck was born on December 27, 1953, in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania to...
Alva Deforest Beckley, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alva Deforest Beckley, Jr., 61 of Youngstown died Monday, November 21, 2022 at his residence. Alva was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey, a son of the late Alva D. and Clareta Irene (Burr) Beckley, Sr. Alva was a proud veteran of the United States...
Anna J. Hasson, Wayne Township, Ohio
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna J. Hasson, age 95, of Wayne Township, Ohio, was called home to be with Jesus, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio. She was born December 20, 1926, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ora and Gladys (McClimans) Free.
Anita L. Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L Scott Obituary Anita L. (Wynn) Scott of Youngstown, Ohio formerly Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Dandridge Burgandy Manor in Youngstown, Ohio. Anita was the daughter of the late Edgar B. and Mabel Padgett Wynn. She was...
Geraldine “Geri” Tomko, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Geri” Tomko, 82, of Canfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Geraldine, or as many called her, “Geri”, was born on July, 28, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael Matasic and Ann Brozik. She graduated from...
Erma “Jean” Navy, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Erma “Jean” Navy, 98, who died on Tuesday, November 29, at the Assumption Village in North Lima. Erma...
