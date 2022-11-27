MORTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Marine Bank in Springfield will merge into the Morton Community Bank in 2023, according to a press release. This merger will add 11 locations to the Morton Community Bank, and bring the total assets of the employee-owned bank to about $5.75 billion. The will also involve the acquisition of Marine Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Marine Bank, by Hometown Community Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Morton Community Bank.

MORTON, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO