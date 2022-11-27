Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Local environmental activist promotes small changes for greener globe
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – For Susan O’Neal, a day in the office looks a little different than most. O’Neal is the co-owner of Origin Repurposed in Peoria’s Twin Towers Plaza. Since opening in May, she calls it her dream, making it easy and fun to go green.
Central Illinois Proud
500+ pack Bass Pro Shops for Black Friday
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bass Pro Shops in East Peoria opened its doors at 5 a.m. on Black Friday to more than 500 customers eager to score some great deals. Mike Heuermann, general manager at Bass Pro Shops, said they also gave out gift cards to some early birds.
Central Illinois Proud
The Minority Business Development Center expands its reach
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Minority Business Development Center (MBDC) has expanded from Peoria to Bloomington. On Wednesday it opened its doors in the Eastland Mall. The nonprofit offers multiple resources including training for entrepreneurship, IT, contractor development and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “We’re developed and staffed by minorities....
wglt.org
Center for minority business opens at Eastland Mall
A longtime Central Illinois business professional opened a nonprofit aimed at helping up-and-coming minority business owners on Wednesday. Denise Moore is the CEO of the Minority Business Development Center in Peoria — and after Wednesday afternoon's launch, she's also the CEO of the same office at Eastland Mall in Bloomington.
Central Illinois Proud
Greater Peoria Farm Show returns for 41st year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest technology sprouting on the farm is on display at the Peoria Civic Center through Thursday. Returning for its 41st year, the Greater Peoria Farm Show is Illinois’ largest indoor show, according to the farm show’s website. The annual event features hundreds...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Fire hoping to ‘Keep the Wreath Red” this month
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Firefighters are hoping they can keep fire calls to an absolute minimum — if not none at all — during the month of December. Each of Peoria’s twelve fire stations has a wreath outside it lit in red, and the hope to “Keep the Wreath Red.”
Central Illinois Proud
Organizers prepare for the 3rd Annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The upcoming 3rd Annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase is shining a spotlight on all of the talents the city has to offer. Adrienne “AJ” Jones-Yarbrough, the owner of A Sharp Effect Salon, and Brian “Tightest” Yarbrough joined WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois to tell us all about it.
Central Illinois Proud
Morton Community Bank acquires Marine Bank
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Marine Bank in Springfield will merge into the Morton Community Bank in 2023, according to a press release. This merger will add 11 locations to the Morton Community Bank, and bring the total assets of the employee-owned bank to about $5.75 billion. The will also involve the acquisition of Marine Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Marine Bank, by Hometown Community Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Morton Community Bank.
Where to find your Christmas Cheer in Kewanee: Holiday events begin this weekend
Christmas in Kewanee kicks off this weekend, with multiple events, including the "Annual Lighting of the Parks" on Sunday, Dec 4 at 6 pm.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The first weekend in December will usher in the official start of the holiday season in Kewanee and offer residents multiple events- from park lightings, parades and open houses- to get them into the holiday spirit.
wglt.org
CEFCU distributes $35 million to members
A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
Central Illinois Proud
Thousands come out for 41st Greater Peoria Farm Show
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest tools, trucks, trailers and tractors are on display at the 41st annual Greater Peoria Farm Show. Organizers said the three-day event is the largest indoor farm show in the state. The show featured about 200 vendors representing more than 1,000 products and services.
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying business jobs in Peoria
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Peoria, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Central Illinois Proud
Dec. 9 last day for yard waste pickup in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The last opportunity for Peoria residence to dispose of yard waste this year is almost here. According to the City of Peoria Public Works, the week of Dec. 5 is the last chance to have yard waste picked up by the city this year. The final day for yard waste pick-up is Dec. 9.
Lighting up East Galesburg for the holidays. Corbin’s Light Show returns after fire
Starting tonight, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas in the village of East Galesburg. Corbin’s Light Show — featuring thousands of lights, dozens of holiday displays and even an occasional appearance from Santa Claus — returns Thursday (Dec. 1) and runs through Dec. 31 at the home of Darrell and Sandi Corbin, 104 Indiana Ave. in East Galesburg. The light show can be viewed nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Childers leases Gateway Building for banquets
Central Illinois Proud
HVAC work at arena approved by Bloomington council
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major upgrades are soon coming to the Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. Monday night, the council approved a $173,000 design contract with Farnsworth Group for HVAC system replacement at the arena and the adjacent Bloomington Ice Center. Earlier this year, Farnsworth Group and the...
Central Illinois Proud
Morton introduces outdoor skating rink
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first year, the Village of Morton had its Hometown Morton Community Bank Village Skate. The rink has synthetic ice so the warmer weather does not impact the fun. Community members and business owners brought the idea together. Each night, a local school hosts...
Central Illinois Proud
Places in Central Illinois accepting donations for Giving Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many local organizations are looking for some support this Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and is a global day of giving that encourages people to give back to causes and organizations. Here is a list of local organizations for those...
25newsnow.com
Rivermen’s future at Peoria Civic Center on thin ice
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Negotiations to renew the Rivermen’s contract to play at the Peoria Civic Center are in a tough place, according to an anonymous source familiar with the matter. It comes as the team plays through its final year of its lease with the facility, saying they hope the negotiation of a new lease extension will continue. But they add right now, the decision lies in the hands of the Civic Center.
Central Illinois Proud
New housing development coming to Bloomington
