Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Dauphin County man arrested after strangling 2-year-old

LYKENS, Pa. — Police arrested a Dauphin County man after receiving reports of him choking and strangling his 2-year-old child. This child's mother noticed bruising on the victim's neck after picking her up from her father's house. The mother got medical attention and reported the incident to the police, who opened an investigation that led to the arrest of David Thomas, 33.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police are searching for Lebanon County man charged with aggravated assault

PALMYRA, Pa. — Police are searching for a Lebanon County man accused of physically assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon in an incident earlier this month. Thomas Kegarise, 26, of Palmyra, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on Nov. 24 in the 700 block of North Railroad Street in Palmyra, police claim.
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon County man arrested for allegedly stealing money from hardware store

CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Police investigating suspicious death in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lancaster. It is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lancaster Police. Officers responding to the report of a "person down" found an unresponsive man on the 300 block of S. Marshall St. at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Leola man dies after being struck by car in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a man from Leola which occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to police, officers, along with fire and ambulance units, were dispatched at 3:17 am. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

One Dead, One Injured In Columbia Borough Shooting

One Dead, One Injured In Columbia Borough Shooting. (Lancaster County, PA) - The Lancaster County coroner says one person has died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia. Police say it happened as two people were sitting in a car at the intersection of Bridge and North Second Streets. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a black hoodie running away from the scene toward North Third Street. Officials are asking anyone who may have other tips to call the Columbia Police Department.
COLUMBIA, PA
PennLive.com

Man charged with shooting along heavily traveled central Pa. road

A Lancaster County man endangered the lives of others when he fired a gun near occupied homes bordering a high-traffic road, police said. Darren T. Mellors, 52, shot into his front yard at least twice during a Nov. 10 argument outside his home on the 700 block of South Broad Street in Lititz, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 10:26 p.m.
LITITZ, PA
FOX43.com

Video gaming thefts under investigation in Schuylkill County

CRESSONA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for three people that allegedly stole from a gas station about two weeks ago. Officials say the theft happened on November 15 at the Mobil gas station on Pottsville Street in Cressona. Nearly $20,000 was taken from video gaming devices...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park

HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
HAMBURG, PA

