One Dead, One Injured In Columbia Borough Shooting. (Lancaster County, PA) - The Lancaster County coroner says one person has died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia. Police say it happened as two people were sitting in a car at the intersection of Bridge and North Second Streets. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a black hoodie running away from the scene toward North Third Street. Officials are asking anyone who may have other tips to call the Columbia Police Department.

COLUMBIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO