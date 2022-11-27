Read full article on original website
Lancaster County man, teen accused of trying to break into East Cocalico Township business
DENVER, Pa. — Two Lancaster County teens are facing charges after police say they were caught attempting to burglarize a business in East Cocalico Township Tuesday afternoon. Josiah Ingraham, 19, of Denver, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy, East Cocalico Township Police said Wednesday. His alleged...
Dauphin County man arrested after strangling 2-year-old
LYKENS, Pa. — Police arrested a Dauphin County man after receiving reports of him choking and strangling his 2-year-old child. This child's mother noticed bruising on the victim's neck after picking her up from her father's house. The mother got medical attention and reported the incident to the police, who opened an investigation that led to the arrest of David Thomas, 33.
Police are searching for Lebanon County man charged with aggravated assault
PALMYRA, Pa. — Police are searching for a Lebanon County man accused of physically assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon in an incident earlier this month. Thomas Kegarise, 26, of Palmyra, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on Nov. 24 in the 700 block of North Railroad Street in Palmyra, police claim.
One Man Killed, Two Shot In Lancaster County: Police
Lebanon County man arrested for allegedly stealing money from hardware store
CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.
Police: Man arrested in Harrisburg after assaulting woman, fleeing with children
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and fleeing with two children. Keion Griffin was charged with interference with custody of children, concealment of the whereabouts of children, strangulation, burglary, resisting arrest and possessing a prohibited firearm. On Nov. 28, a female...
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
Police investigating suspicious death in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lancaster. It is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lancaster Police. Officers responding to the report of a "person down" found an unresponsive man on the 300 block of S. Marshall St. at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Leola man dies after being struck by car in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a man from Leola which occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to police, officers, along with fire and ambulance units, were dispatched at 3:17 am. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue.
Police identify 71-year-old pedestrian killed in early Saturday crash in Lancaster County
Central Pa. man was assaulting 14-year-old girl for months: police
A Lancaster County man is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in 2019, in East Hempfield and West Hempfield townships, police announced Tuesday. Police said 37-year-old Jose Diego Roman was assaulting the girl between April and August 2019. Investigators did share additional details about the assaults. Roman is charged...
One Dead, One Injured In Columbia Borough Shooting
One Dead, One Injured In Columbia Borough Shooting. (Lancaster County, PA) - The Lancaster County coroner says one person has died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia. Police say it happened as two people were sitting in a car at the intersection of Bridge and North Second Streets. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a black hoodie running away from the scene toward North Third Street. Officials are asking anyone who may have other tips to call the Columbia Police Department.
Man charged with shooting along heavily traveled central Pa. road
A Lancaster County man endangered the lives of others when he fired a gun near occupied homes bordering a high-traffic road, police said. Darren T. Mellors, 52, shot into his front yard at least twice during a Nov. 10 argument outside his home on the 700 block of South Broad Street in Lititz, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 10:26 p.m.
15-year-old in stolen vehicle led police on chase in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager driving a stolen vehicle led police on a chase on Nov. 26, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department. East Cocalico Township Police say the 15-year-old from Terre Hill led police on a chase around midnight on N. Reading Road. He was arrested after driving over a […]
Police say death is suspicious after person was found in the street with injuries
Man charged after fleeing traffic stop, prompting manhunt in Lehigh County
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police have released the name of the man who prompted a manhunt in part of Lehigh County on Monday. Sampson Nyawkun, 21, is facing charges of fleeing or eluding officers, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and drug offenses, state police say. Around 12:15 p.m., a trooper...
Police investigating reports of pickpocketing at Lebanon County Walmart
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — North Londonderry Township Police are investigating reports of pickpocketing at a Walmart. According to a Facebook post published by the department, on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m., a victim called police to report a stolen wallet. According to the victim, a man distracted the victim...
Video gaming thefts under investigation in Schuylkill County
CRESSONA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for three people that allegedly stole from a gas station about two weeks ago. Officials say the theft happened on November 15 at the Mobil gas station on Pottsville Street in Cressona. Nearly $20,000 was taken from video gaming devices...
Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park
HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
