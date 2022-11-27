Man, 55, dies at hospital after E. Village hit-run

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 55-year-old man died at a hospital after he was struck by a speeding, hit-and-run driver while he was leaving work in the East Village on Sunday, police said Monday.

Lucas Jimenez-Aburto, of Midtown, was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue after he was transported there in critical condition following Sunday morning’s collision at Third Avenue and St. Mark’s Place.

Jimenez-Aburto was crossing Third Avenue in the crosswalk against a “Don’t Walk” sign around 5:45 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Third Avenue “at a high rate of speed,” according to police, who said the driver had a green light.

NYPD officers responding to a 911 call found Jimenez-Aburto lying on the ground injured and unconscious.

According to the Daily News , he was leaving work nearby when he was struck. His coworkers reportedly saw him on the ground and called for help.

The driver fled the scene and was still being sought Monday.

Police said the make and model of the vehicle is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.